The Sports Card Breakdown with Mike Bacsik Ep. 2: The Dallas Card Show
Join current K&C Masterpiece host and former MLB pitcher Mike Bacsik each week as he brings you the latest on the sports card industry. Watch here.www.audacy.com
Join current K&C Masterpiece host and former MLB pitcher Mike Bacsik each week as he brings you the latest on the sports card industry. Watch here.www.audacy.com
All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.http://audacy.com/1053thefan