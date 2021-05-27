The Sports Card Breakdown with Mike Bacsik Ep. 2: The Dallas Card Show

6/4/2021 – Lawrence Trent and Arne Kaehler talk about what happened chess-wise last week. They give their opinions on various topics, and encourage you to think about the subject, analyse games, or read the articles thoroughly yourself. This week they discuss a lot of studies, and Lawrence does an impressive job trying to solve them. They also analyse a game from the Grand-Prix, and talk about the Isle of Man tournament, and the rather controversial idea to set candidate spots for the tournament winners.