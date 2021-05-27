Cancel
Bitburger targets younger consumers with cola-cider hybrid

By Andy Morton
just-drinks.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman brewer Bitburger has launched a brace of ciders, including one flavoured with cola. Bitburger Cola-Cider Mix is a 4.3%-abv beverage that contains 70% cider and 30% cola. The hybrid has been produced in partnership with the Heil cidery in the Taunus mountains north of Frankfurt. The other product in...

www.just-drinks.com
