Bitburger targets younger consumers with cola-cider hybrid

Hood River, OR – June 2021 – Continuing support of LGBTQ+ rights, Double Mountain is proud to release Basic Rights IPA and Pride Cider. Joining forces with local artist and pub favorite, Mark Nilsson, we created a greatly balanced IPA that would feature Mark’s talents and utilize a portion of the profits for donation and partnership with Basic Rights Oregon. Additionally, we created a delicious Dry Cider available for draft. Basic Rights Oregon is celebrating 25 years of advocating to ensure that all lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Oregonians experience equality by building a broad and inclusive, politically powerful movement, shifting public opinion, and achieving policy victories on issues throughout Oregon for youth, racial and LGBTQ justice. Basic Rights IPA is available in refillable 500ml bottles and on draft along with Pride Cider at our Hood River Taproom, SE Portland Taproom in the Woodstock neighborhood, and at fine establishments throughout the Northwest.