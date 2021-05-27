Cancel
4-Player Co-op Shooter ‘Perish’ Unveiled By HandyGames

By Sean Davies
fingerguns.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom German developers Item 42, Perish is a 4 player co-op first person shooter set in Elysium. When you think of Elysium, you probably think of that weird sci-fi movie starring Matt Damon or the Greek mythological paradise in which all fallen heroes spend their afterlife. What you probably don’t think about is demon infested temples, volcanic foundries, and ancient shipwrecks. Well, that latter version of Elysium is the setting for Perish, a new 4 player co-op shooter from HandyGames and German developer Item 42. The aim is to escape purgatory by destroying demonic creatures and then selling their “gold-stained corpses to exsiccated priests in exchange for increasingly powerful melee and firearms”. Die and you’ll lose all your progress and upgrades.

fingerguns.net
