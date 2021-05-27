Press Your Luck: Season Three Ratings

Following today’s finale, is there any hope at all for a mixed-ish season 3? We’ll get a little more into that within this piece!. Unfortunately, we have to go ahead and kick things off with some bad news: There won’t be a season 3 coming up on ABC. The series was formally canceled over the past several days, with the reasoning being what you would expect: Low ratings. The Black-ish prequel to date has averaged just a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and the numbers have been even lower than that as of late. We’d have preferred to see a season 3 so that the writers could plan a proper ending, especially since Black-ish is ending next year and the two could said goodbye at the same time. Unfortunately, that’s just not happening.