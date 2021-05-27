Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Press Your Luck: Season Three Ratings

tvseriesfinale.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis revival of Press Your Luck has become a staple of ABC’s summer schedule but, lots of TV shows get cancelled each year. How long before this series gets hit by a WHAMMY? Will Press Your Luck be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned. Press Your Luck is...

tvseriesfinale.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Banks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Your Luck#Cbs#Cbs Tv#Streaming Tv#Cash Prizes#Abc#The Big Board#The Press#Fast Affiliate Ratings#Contestants#Dvr Playback#Comparisons#Wits#Estimates#Questions#Survival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
NFLPosted by
Journal Inquirer

CBS wins jackpot for most viewers in 2020-21 TV season

The broadcast networks have reached the finish line, and the winner — by an eye — is CBS, taking down the TV ratings crown again like it always does. The 2020-21 broadcast TV season officially ended Wednesday and CBS, with eight shows in the Top 25, retains its title. The...
TV & Videosprogramminginsider.com

Wednesday Ratings: NBC and Fox Share Victory; ABC Season-Enders All Lag

Adults 18-49: Fox: 0.9 rating/6 share, NBC: 0.8/ 5, ABC and CBS: 0.4/ 3 each, CW: 0.1/ 1. In a night of season/series finales, chances of ABC’s Wednesday 8-10 p.m. ET comedy block rebounding next season is slim indeed. While “Call Your Mother” deserved its walking papers, both “The Goldbergs” and “The Conners” are no longer capable of anchoring their hours. And that is not beneficial to returning “A Million Little Things” in the Wednesday 10 p.m. hour next season.
TV & VideosTheWrap

‘Masked Singer’ Spouse Shocker Boosts Ratings

Well, Cluedle-Doo reveal shocked Jenny McCarthy, at least. ABC aired four more season finales on Wednesday — “The Goldbergs,” “Home Economics,” “The Conners” and “Call Your Mother” — but none of them were “The Masked Singer.”. Last night’s Season 5 penultimate episode of the Fox singing competition had a pretty...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

mixed-ish season 3 hopes: Why was it canceled by ABC?

Following today’s finale, is there any hope at all for a mixed-ish season 3? We’ll get a little more into that within this piece!. Unfortunately, we have to go ahead and kick things off with some bad news: There won’t be a season 3 coming up on ABC. The series was formally canceled over the past several days, with the reasoning being what you would expect: Low ratings. The Black-ish prequel to date has averaged just a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and the numbers have been even lower than that as of late. We’d have preferred to see a season 3 so that the writers could plan a proper ending, especially since Black-ish is ending next year and the two could said goodbye at the same time. Unfortunately, that’s just not happening.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Black Monday: Season Three Viewer Votes

What will become of these underdogs in the third season of the Black Monday TV show on Showtime? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Black Monday is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Black Monday here.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why David Boreanaz's SEAL Team May Not Be Cancelled But Didn't Get Renewed At CBS Either

SEAL Team on CBS has been a series with a dedicated fanbase for the past four seasons on the Eye Network. It sports a notable cast, including Bones star David Boreanaz, and it generally has done decently in the ratings. Unfortunately, it’s also one of the shows that CBS has kept in limbo over the last few weeks, and now some new info is coming down the pipeline, explaining why SEAL Team may not be cancelled, but it doesn't seem to be getting renewed at CBS either.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Fall TV Schedule 2021: What's on When? And Versus What?

It’s never too early to start planning your viewing habits for the fall TV season (and get a jump on any new DVR conflicts!), so TVLine as is tradition has compiled a day-by-day, hour-by-hour grid of the primetime schedules for each broadcast network — and this year, it looks pretty normal! Whew.
TV & VideosSHOOT Online

CBS is TV ratings champ for 13th straight year; Nielsen week in review

In a designation that feels a little less significant every year, CBS has finished the 2020-21 television season as the nation's most-watched television network for the 13th consecutive time. CBS averaged 6.28 million prime time viewers in the Nielsen company's measurement of live-plus-seven viewing, which includes everyone who watched a...
TV & Videosprogramminginsider.com

Tuesday Ratings Scorecard: A Night of Season-Enders Leads CBS and NBC to Victory

Adults 18-49: NBC: 0.7 rating/5 share, CBS: 0.6/ 4, ABC: 0.5/ 3, Fox: 0.2/ 2, CW: 0.2/ 1. In season finale news, NBC’s “The Voice” is certainly not what it used to be at 6.46 million (#2) and a 0.7 rating/5 share in adults 18-49 (#1) in the Tuesday 8-10 p.m. ET. It competed against part one of ABC’s “Mike Tyson: The Knockout”, which was left at the starting gate a just 2.60 million viewers #3) and a 0.5/ 4 (#3) in the demo. And it led to the 10 p.m. season-ending episode of “This Is Us” at 5.07 million viewers (#2) and a 0.8/ 6 in adults 18-49 (#1). Remember when this show was a much bigger attraction?
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Flatbush Misdemeanors: Season One Ratings

This Showtime TV series is based on award-winning and raw comedy shorts that were created by the stars. Will this new version work? Will Flatbush Misdemeanors be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A single-camera comedy series, the Flatbush Misdemeanors TV series was created and written by its...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season One Ratings

FOX has done very well in the ratings with culinary competition series from Gordon Ramsay. Now, the network is branching out with Crime Scene Kitchen. Will this new series be a hit? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A baking guessing game, the Crime Scene...
TV SeriesHBO Watch

Two Notable Actors Join Season Three of SUCCESSION

Season Three of SUCCESSION is in the works but more on that in a bit. First, here are two familiar faces that will be appearing in recurring roles for at least the upcoming season which we hope to see yet this Fall – Alexander Skarsgård and Adrien Brody. Skarsgård will...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Fall TV 2021: See the Full Broadcast Primetime Schedule

A show’s spot on a network’s primetime schedule doesn’t necessarily make or break it anymore. The multitude of ways in which people can watch a series after its initial airdate — and the increasingly long tails that networks and marketers pay attention to — mean that scheduling isn’t the life or death proposition it was 30, 20 or even 10 years ago.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Associated Press

Triumph of the unhip: ‘NCIS’ tops TV, streaming rankings

NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen company’s latest rankings of popular television and streaming shows have one thing in common — “NCIS” at the top. The CBS drama starring Mark Harmon as a Naval Criminal Investigative Service special agent has been on the air since 2003 and defines unhip. Yet the 8.7 million people who watched last Tuesday’s episode was a bigger audience than anything else in prime-time television last week, Nielsen said.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Good Witch: Season Seven Ratings

How long will the magic last? Cassie and the other Middleton residents have been on the air since 2005 (if you count the Good Witch movies). Will this fantasy comedy-drama series continue to enchant enough viewers to keep the show on the air? Will Good Witch be cancelled or renewed for season eight? Stay tuned.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 Ratings

Due to the pandemic, NBC ended up airing two cycles of the American Ninja Warrior TV series during the 2020-21 broadcast season. Is this one too many cycles for the viewing audience or, is there an appetite for American Ninja Warrior airing twice a year? Will the show be cancelled or renewed for season 14? Stay tuned.
TV Showstvseriesfinale.com

The $100,000 Pyramid: Season Five Ratings

The $100,000 Pyramid has become a staple of ABC’s game show line-up but no series goes on forever. How long will this wordplay competition continue? Could this be the end? Will The $100,000 Pyramid be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned. Hosted by Michael Strahan, The $100,000 Pyramid...
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

LEGO Masters: Season Two Ratings

LEGOs have been part of our popular culture for generations so FOX no doubt hoped that familiarity would help attract a big audience to the network’s LEGO Masters show. The first season was a mediocre performer in the ratings but the series was renewed anyway. Will the numbers improve this time around? Will LEGO Masters be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.