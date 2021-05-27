Kelly Marie Tran Felt Like a Real-Life Disney Princess in Her Red Carpet Áo Dài

I’ve been hoping for a long form interview with Kelly Marie Tran ever since first meeting her at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere party. Not only did I wind up falling hard for her new addition to the franchise - Rose Tico, a Resistance mechanic whose heart is very much in the right place and has the power to inspire others - but Tran herself was also especially warm and bubbling with excitement for the film. As someone who often can’t contain her love for this industry and the stories it shares, seeing someone so enthusiastic while taking her first major step towards becoming a big part of it made that brief encounter unforgettable.