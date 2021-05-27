Cancel
Kelly Marie Tran Felt Like a Real-Life Disney Princess in Her Red Carpet Áo Dài

By Madison Feller
Elle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Kelly Marie Tran took on the role of Rose Tico in Star Wars in 2017, she became the first woman of color to play a lead in the series. What followed was an onslaught of racist and sexist comments from online trolls, leading her to delete her Instagram and eventually respond in a powerful personal essay. Just a few years later, she returned in another standout role, this time as the first-ever Southeast Asian Disney princess in Raya and the Last Dragon. To celebrate, Tran attended the film’s virtual premiere in a traditional Vietnamese dress and headdress, designed by Thai Nguyen.

