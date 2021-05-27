Commissioners asked to consider lumber milling

Many consumers throughout the U.S. will likely wait days, if not weeks, to re-patronize their favorite restaurants and hotels once shut down orders are rescinded, according to a new study from Washington State University. Nearly 48 percent of the study’s respondents said they will wait between one and three months before patronizing restaurants with a friend and more than 60 percent would wait at least three months before traveling and staying the night in a hotel. … The Moscow Farmers Market will delay opening because of the coronavirus pandemic, but an online ordering and drive-by pickup platform launched this week will help fill the void felt by market vendors and customers. People can order produce and other items online from farmers market vendors and pick their orders up at the Moscow City Hall parking lot during the market season, which ends in October, Moscow Community Events Manager Amanda Argona said.