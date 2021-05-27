Cancel
Whitman County, WA

Commissioners asked to consider lumber milling

By Garth Meyer
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLFAX - Whitman County Commissioner Art Swannack asked why people cutting their timber aren't allowed to build a house with it. Swannack started the discussion on Monday referencing an ordinance passed in Columbia County in February to allow privately milled lumber to be used by the owner to build a dwelling.

