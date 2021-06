Chandon is as ubiquitous as it gets in the sparkling wines category. And given the way of the beverage world at the moment, it should be no surprise that they too have decided to branch off into the ready-to-drink market. They have recently launched Garden Spritz, a “luxurious sparkling aperitif” which integrates their signature grape sparkling wines with a house-made “garden liqueur” featuring orange botanicals. According to Ana Paula Bartolucci (winemaker at Chandon Argentina and creator of the Chandon Garden Spritz), “We spent four years studying oranges as if they were wine grapes and finally mastered a perfectly authentic, naturally delicious spritz.”