Zion Church Meeting

Please join me for a virtual neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 7pm where we will hear about Joe Krupp's proposal for 2165 Linden Avenue, currently Zion Lutheran Church. The Church would like to sell their property so that they can maintain their mission of helping out the community, and they have asked Mr. Krupp to purchase the property. Mr. Krupp proposes to redevelop this property into owner-occupied housing with a new buildng that will have approximately 30 condominium units and underground park-ing for more than 50 vehicles. The concept plans will be presented at the neighborhood meeting.