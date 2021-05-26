Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Zion Church Meeting

City of Madison Wisconsin
 9 days ago

Please join me for a virtual neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 7pm where we will hear about Joe Krupp's proposal for 2165 Linden Avenue, currently Zion Lutheran Church. The Church would like to sell their property so that they can maintain their mission of helping out the community, and they have asked Mr. Krupp to purchase the property. Mr. Krupp proposes to redevelop this property into owner-occupied housing with a new buildng that will have approximately 30 condominium units and underground park-ing for more than 50 vehicles. The concept plans will be presented at the neighborhood meeting.

www.cityofmadison.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Smartphone#Community#Zion Church Meeting#Zion Lutheran Church#Linden Avenue#Sixth District#Dear Neighbor#Mr Krupp#Telephone#Owner Occupied Housing#Login Information#Vehicles#Underground Park Ing#Benford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Housing
News Break
Cars
Related
Kilgore, TXKilgore News Herald

Kilgore Church Women hold quarterly meeting

The Kilgore Church Women met on Friday, April 23 at the First Baptist Church. Eleven women were in attendance, representing three local churches. President Martha Clark opened the meeting with prayer. A short business meeting followed the lunch fellowship. In the absence of Kim Gore, Secretary, Nita Beale read the...
ReligionHerald-Times

Church Directory

South of Spencer river bridge to Braysville Rd., turn left, turn left again on Adel Road. 10:30 a.m. — Worship service. Worship according to Acts 2:42. 9:30 a.m. — Sunday School. 10:30 a.m. — Worship Service. BETHANY. PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH. 8 miles north of Spencer on 231. Reverend Dick Poff —...
New Castle, PANew Castle News

CHURCH CALENDAR

•OUTDOOR MOVIE: “Happy Feet 2,” dusk, May 21, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. No admission charge, open to everyone. Come early to enjoy the playground. •“LAST CHANCE FOR SOUP SALE”: 10 a.m. to noon May 22, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Drive-through sale. No pre-orders. Chicken noodle, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef and chili.
Religion921news.com

Ohio Street United Methodist Church Grief Meetings

Ohio Street United Methodist Church is offering grief meeting for those are suffering from loss. Weather it the loss of someone you loved, a pet, a dream, a job or even your life before covid. Ohio street United Methodist Church is a safe place to discuss your loss with people...
Religionstar883.com

Church Secretary

Description: This position is a 20 hour a week role interfacing with members and guests. People skills, phone skills, computer skills, preparing worship folders, record keeping and various other administrative tasks helpful. This is a great work environment in a church office with Pre-School and various other ministries. Contact Name...
Winchester, KYWinchester Sun

Audiences pack Mount Zion Church for ‘Prince of Egypt’ ballet

Dancers from the Winchester Christian Ballet dazzled two audiences with their performances of “The Prince of Egypt” at the Mount Zion Christian Church Friday and Saturday. For the company’s spring recital, nearly 50 local girls and young ladies performed 14 dances that told the story of Moses leading his people to freedom and showcased the young ladies’ talents dancing to powerful Christian music.
Cullowhee, NCSylva Herald

Church Bulletin

Food Pantry Giveaway will no longer be held on Wednesdays beginning in June. The pantry will open 4-5:30 p.m. Mondays beginning June 7, and every Monday through June 28.
Seneca Falls, NYFingerLakes1

Trinity Church

Saturday, June 5 beginning at 10:30 – Stop by for a delicious chicken, salt potato, baked beans, roll and dessert. We will be at Fuccillo Ford, Rt 5 & 20. $10. Come early as we may sell out! Benefit Trinity Episcopal Church ... MORE. Free Community Dinner. Trinity Episcopal Church,...
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Meetings

City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers. City of Clinton Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:15-7:15 p.m., Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. N., Clinton. THURSDAY, MAY 27. Laureate Beta Gamma of Beta Sigma Phi, 11:30 a.m., the Clinton Women’s Club, 420 Fifth Ave. S....
Macon, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Methodist Church

Recent conflict in the United Methodist Church has made headlines and there are still issues to be settled. I believe in the church and sincerely believe that there is a solution to the questions confronting our clergy and our membership. Someone wrote, “Because we think we aren’t supposed to disagree,...
Stamford, CTStamford Advocate

After a 'slow burn,' Stamford's Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church says goodbye

In most cases, it is a building. It is a spiritual home. It is a meeting ground. And Sunday, for one congregation, it was both a beginning and an end. "Today, we gather for the last time in this place as the people of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church," Rev. Dr. Harvey Weitzel said to a surprisingly full sanctuary. People watched him with misty eyes. Not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the historic church that had belonged to them for so long.
Farmville, VAfarmvilleherald.com

Church and community

MOAA LUNCHEON — The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its monthly self-pay luncheon program Friday, May 28, at 12:30 at Riverside Café. Active, former or retired military officers are welcome along with their spouses or widows. Programs pertain to military interests and issues. Masks will be worn except when eating. The group will be socially distanced.
ReligionOverton County News

Zion Hill to hold homecoming

Zion Hill Methodist Church will hold homecoming Sunday, June 6 beginning at 11 a.m. Featured singers will be Glory Road Singers and Friends. Everyone is invited to attend.
Albion, NEalbionnewsonline.com

Zion Lutheran offers support group for child loss

Forever Ours, a support group for child loss, is being held at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. It will meet monthly on the second Tuesday of the month. The first meeting will be held June 10 at 7 p.m. This free group is open to parents who have lost a child of any age. The church is located at 319 South 5th Street in Albion.
Rome, NYObserver-Dispatch

Model A Ford Club meets at Rome church for car cruise

The Mohican Model A Ford Club met May 15 for their monthly meeting at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Rome for a car cruise and catered cookout picnic on the church grounds. Rev. Sean O'Brien walked around the parking lot to bless the cars and led the cruise in...
Elba, ALelba-clipper.com

VBS at Zion Chapel Baptist Church begins Sunday evening, June 6th

Zion Chapel Baptist Church, located at 26836 Hwy. 87, Elba, will host Vacation Bible School next week. The “Concrete and Cranes” VBS will be Sunday, June 6, through Thursday, June 10, for ages 4 through 6th grade. Times are 5-8:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, and 6-8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Bend, TXlampasasdispatchrecord.com

Bend United Methodist Church plans annual camp meeting

The 163rd Methodist Camp Meeting, hosted annually by the Bend United Methodist Church, has been set for June 10-13 at the Methodist Campground, 1082 County Road 432 in the Chappel Community of San Saba County. Services each evening will be preceded by a complimentary meal at 6 p.m., provided by the church. The June 10-12 services will begin each night at 8 p.m. The camp meeting will end with…