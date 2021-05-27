Bringing microscopy to the biologist

The aberrations induced by the sample and/or by the sample holder limit the resolution of optical microscopes. Wavefront correction can be achieved using a deformable mirror with wavefront sensorless optimization algorithms but, despite the complexity of these systems, the level of correction is often limited to a small area in the field of view of the microscope. In this work, we present a plug and play module for aberration measurement and correction. The wavefront correction is performed through direct wavefront reconstruction using the spinning-pupil aberration measurement and controlling a deformable lens in closed loop. The lens corrects the aberrations in the center of the field of view, leaving residual aberrations at the margins, that are removed by anisoplanatic deconvolution. We present experimental results obtained in fluorescence microscopy, with a wide field and a light sheet fluorescence microscope. These results indicate that detection and correction over the full field of view can be achieved with a compact transmissive module placed in the detection path of the fluorescence microscope.