Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Bringing microscopy to the biologist

By Morgridge Institute for Research
Newswise
 8 days ago

Newswise — Customized microscopes have over the years evolved into huge and costly research tools. Many are difficult or even impossible to transport to where they are needed, such as another lab. Some fill up the better part of an entire room or have to be anchored to special tables that limit vibrations.

www.newswise.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Biologists#Research Scientists#Engineering#Medical Research#Medical Science#Newswise#The Huisken Lab#Mabel Beckman Foundation#Light Sheet Microscopy#Advanced Microscopes#Customized Microscopes#Flamingo Microscopes#Multiple Researchers#Human Embryonic Diseases#Fragile Specimens#Zebrafish#Engineers#Core Advances#Delicate Subjects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceEos

A New Tool May Make Geological Microscopy Data More Accessible

It all started with a problem many geoscientists faced in 2020. Alex Steiner, a doctoral student at Michigan State University, had research to do working on thin sections—slivers of geological materials that are usually analyzed under a microscope. But he and the two undergraduate students on the project were not allowed to access the lab or the geological samples they were working on. Because, well, pandemic.
Sciencearxiv.org

Comparative image simulations for phase-plate transmission electron microscopy

Numerous physical phase plates (PP) for phase-contrast enhancement in transmission electron microscopy (TEM) have been proposed and studied with the hole-free or Volta PP having a high impact and interest in recent years. This study is concerned with comparative TEM image simulations considering realistic descriptions of various PP approaches and samples from three different fields of application covering a large range of object sizes. The simulated images provide an illustrative characterization of the typical image appearance and common artifacts of the dfferent PPs and the influence of simulation parameters especially important for PP simulations. A quantitative contrast analysis shows the superior phase-shifting properties of the hole-free phase plate for biological applications and the benefits of adjustable phase plates. The application of PPs in high-resolution TEM imaging, especially of weak-phase objects such as (atomically thin) 2D materials, is shown to increase image interpretability. The software with graphical user interface written and used for the presented simulations is available for free usage.
ScienceEurekAlert

A new light-sheet microscopy unit enables an extended field of view and reduced photodamage

A research group led by Takashi Saito, of the Ehime University Graduate School of Medicine, developed a 2-photon excitation light-sheet fluorescence microscope which (1) lowers phototoxicity, (2) extends the field of view, and (3) heightens spatial resolution. This microscope, when used for the observation of medaka fish, made it possible to observe the whole body of the embryo (an extended field of view) at a cellular level resolution (high spatial resolution) without affecting the growth of the fish (low phototoxicity) over a three-day span of embryonic development. This result was published in the scientific journal Nature Communications (Springer Nature).
SciencePosted by
UPI News

New microscopy technology helps scientists peer deeper into brain

May 27 (UPI) -- Scientists have managed to extend the depth at which microscopic fluorescence imaging can penetrate and map the interior structures of the brain. Fluorescence microscopy has previously been used on animal models to yield high-resolution brain images, revealing impressive molecular and cellular details at shallow depths. But the process is quite invasive and limited in scope.
SciencePhysics World

A comprehensive compendium of bioimaging and microscopy technologies

Imaging technologies play a vital role in the advancement of life sciences. In recent years, novel imaging techniques and tools have emerged that allow characterization of molecular mechanisms and biophysical properties of tissue with unprecedented resolution. Alongside, we’ve seen a shift towards exploiting the correlation and combination of complementary imaging modalities. Until now, however, no single publication has provided information on all of the imaging modalities available for biological and preclinical research.
Travelscitechdaily.com

Molecular Biologists Travel Back in Time – Over 3 Billion Years

A research group working at Uppsala University has succeeded in studying ‘translation factors’ – important components of a cell’s protein synthesis machinery – that are several billion years old. By studying these ancient ‘resurrected’ factors, the researchers were able to establish that they had much broader specificities than their present-day, more specialized counterparts.
Wildliferice.edu

Biologists construct a ‘periodic table’ for cell nuclei

Project to classify nuclei across the tree of life discovers how to transmute them from one type into another. One hundred fifty years ago, Dmitri Mendeleev created the periodic table, a system for classifying atoms based on the properties of their nuclei. This week, a team of biologists studying the tree of life has unveiled a new classification system for cell nuclei, and discovered a method for transmuting one type of cell nucleus into another.
ScienceScience Daily

New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain

Researchers have developed a new technique that allows microscopic fluorescence imaging at four times the depth limit imposed by light diffusion. Fluorescence microscopy is often used to image molecular and cellular details of the brain in animal models of various diseases but, until now, has been limited to small volumes and highly invasive procedures due to intense light scattering by the skin and skull.
Sciencearxiv.org

Topological Microscopy and Near-Perfect Optical Extraordinary Transmission

The incumbent technology for bringing light to the nanoscale, the near-field scanning optical microscope, has notoriously small throughput efficiencies - of the order of 10^(-4) - 10^(-5), or less. We report on a topological unidirectionally-guiding structure, not requiring adiabatic tapering, and intrinsically enabling near-perfect (near 100%) optical transmission through an unstructured single (POTUS) arbitrarily-subdiffraction hole at its end - drastically breaking, both, Bethe's limit for transmission through subdiffraction holes, and that of existing plasmonic 'extraordinary optical transmission' (EOT) devices. The topological localization that the structure features at its end, and the associated near-perfect optical extraordinary transmission (POET), intrinsically allow for the highest theoretically possible efficiencies of subdiffraction-focusing devices, and have implications, among a wealth of areas in wave physics and engineering, for high-efficiency, maximum-throughput nanoscopes and heat-assisted magnetic recording devices.
Sciencecshl.edu

Educating biologists at the Laboratory

The twenty-second incoming class of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory’s (CSHL) School of Biological Sciences included two US and seven international students. During the pandemic, the students initially quarantined for two weeks and then moved into student housing to act as a single household. This allowed them to take the majority of their courses in-person and on-time.
Scienceecomagazine.com

Ocean Career: Fisheries Biologist at Lynker

Lynker is looking to hire a Fisheries Biologist III to support the Southeast Fisheries Science Center. The Southeast Fisheries Science Center (SEFSC) is one of six regional National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) centers that support the scientific mission of the NMFS. The SEFSC is composed of several labs, including labs in Miami, FL (SEFSC main office); Beaufort, NC; Panama City, FL; Pascagoula, MS; Stennis Space Center, MS; Galveston, TX; and a field office in Lafayette, LA, as well as smaller field offices in North Carolina, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas that support port sampling and other scientific activities. The SEFSC supports research in the Southeast Region which includes the South Atlantic (North Carolina through Florida), the Gulf of Mexico (Florida through Texas), and the Caribbean (Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands). Some research and analytical activities may also be conducted in collaboration with other NMFS Science Centers, state agencies, and international countries.
ScienceNature.com

Scanning near-field infrared microscopy

In scattering SNOM, a laser is focused onto a metallized atomic force microscope (AFM) probe, which excites a tightly confined near-field (a non-radiative electromagnetic field) at the probe’s apex. When the probe is introduced to a sample surface, the near-field scatters light from a highly localized area. This light can be isolated from background scattering using lock-in techniques and interferometry, which allows phase-sensitive detection of the nanoscale light-matter interaction with around 10–20 nm resolution. This is orders of magnitude better than what can be resolved with a diffraction limited system.
AstronomyEurekAlert

A new water treatment technology could also help Mars explorers

A team led by UC Riverside engineers has developed a catalyst to remove a dangerous chemical from water on Earth that could also make Martian soil safer for agriculture and help produce oxygen for human Mars explorers. Perchlorate, a negative ion consisting of one chlorine atom bonded to four oxygen...
Sciencearxiv.org

Aberration measurement and correction on a large field of view in fluorescence microscopy

The aberrations induced by the sample and/or by the sample holder limit the resolution of optical microscopes. Wavefront correction can be achieved using a deformable mirror with wavefront sensorless optimization algorithms but, despite the complexity of these systems, the level of correction is often limited to a small area in the field of view of the microscope. In this work, we present a plug and play module for aberration measurement and correction. The wavefront correction is performed through direct wavefront reconstruction using the spinning-pupil aberration measurement and controlling a deformable lens in closed loop. The lens corrects the aberrations in the center of the field of view, leaving residual aberrations at the margins, that are removed by anisoplanatic deconvolution. We present experimental results obtained in fluorescence microscopy, with a wide field and a light sheet fluorescence microscope. These results indicate that detection and correction over the full field of view can be achieved with a compact transmissive module placed in the detection path of the fluorescence microscope.
Wildlifelabmanager.com

Biologists Find Invasive Snails Using New DNA-Detection Technique

Invasive species, beware: Your days of hiding may be ending. Biologists led by the University of Iowa discovered the presence of the invasive New Zealand mud snail by detecting their DNA in waters they were inhabiting incognito. The researchers employed a technique called environmental DNA (eDNA) to reveal the snails' existence, showing the method can be used to detect and control new, unknown incursions by the snail and other invasive species.
ScienceNewswise

Novel Research Will Track Lead Residues Across Four Continents

Newswise — TROY, N.Y. — Most everyone has heard about the dangers of lead: A toxic metal used for centuries that, because of mining, industrial pollution and automobile emissions, is found in the soil of playgrounds, parks, empty lots, and maybe even your backyard. Remediation or removal is expensive and nearly impossible in many situations. So how can people try to reduce the harms caused by lead in the soil of their communities?
Scienceelizabethton.com

Study by ETSU graduate supports theories of Gray Fossil Site origins

JOHNSON CITY – A “storymap” telling the story of the Gray Fossil Site using maps of fossils clarifies how the site formed and improves paleontological research. “Spatial Analyses of the Gray Fossil Site Vertebrate Remains” was created by David Carney, a May graduate of ETSU’s master’s degree program in geosciences with a concentration in paleontology. This study combined geographic information systems (GIS) and vertebrate taphonomy – the study of what happens to animals after death and burial – and was published as his master’s thesis.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Spatial Biology: A New Dimension for Genomics

Whether analyzing gene expression or protein production, the exciting new field of spatial biology (or spatial omics) goes beyond traditional single-cell genomics. In addition to informing which genes and proteins are expressed, spatial biology reveals where they are located. This spatial information is critically important when uncovering the biology of complex environments, such as a SARS-CoV-2 infected lung or differentiating the complexities between a cancer tumor and its microenvironment.