On the Move: BCW Adds EVPs Marrano, Lechin

By Steve Barnes
odwyerpr.com
 14 days ago

BCW brings on Beth Marrano as executive vice president, integrated client solutions and Gabriela Lechin as executive vice president, West Coast market leader. Marrano comes to BCW from Publicis, where she served as executive vice president, client lead and head of account management. She will head up BCW’s Key Client Partner (KCP) program, with specific focus on bringing earned-plus solutions to several of BCW’s marquee clients. Before joining BCW, Lechin was chief communications officer with Birmingham Technologies. She previously was a senior vice president at Global Results Communications. In her new post, she is responsible for deepening BCW’s earned-plus offering and leading talent and clients. Brooke Hovey, Interim President, North America, BCW. “Gaby and Beth have tremendous track records in building brands, gaining market share and resolving complex issues for clients,” said BCW interim president, North America Brooke Hovey.

