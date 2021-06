Warren Buffett is probably the preeminent investor of our time. The combination of his investor returns, longevity, and folksy wisdom has made him very popular. Many small investors want to think like Warren Buffett. But what exactly does that mean and can you do it? I would argue it does not mean replicating his portfolio or his buys and sales though some investors may try. Buffett bought Coca-Cola (KO) and some other stocks decades ago when it was undervalued and expanding internationally. If you buy Coca-Cola today for the dividend and safety in order to copy Buffett’s portfolio, it is still the dominant soft drink company, but it is no longer growing as fast.