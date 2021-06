The U.S. Justice Department has taken over the local criminal drug case against a Spokane gang member who was arrested in Whitman County. 30-year-old Daniel Sallee has been charged with heroin trafficking in federal court in Spokane. Sallee and a female were arrested by Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies on February 6th. The pair got their vehicle stuck on a remote section of road North of Colfax. Deputies responded to the stranded motorists. Both Sallee and the woman appeared intoxicated and deputies reportedly found bullet casings on the vehicle.