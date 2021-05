The dating antics of another male celebrity have been divulged to the world. A TikTok video of a young woman matching with Matthew Perry on Raya has gone viral, with the girl, Kate Haralson posting a video of the pair’s private FaceTime call. Page Six reports that while Haralson initially shared the video to show how older men are “taking advantage” of women on dating apps, she later removed the video because she “did feel a little bit bad.”