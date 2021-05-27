Idaho Pest Survey Underway

The Idaho state Department of Agriculture is conducting its annual pest survey, where thousands of traps go up looking for invasive species that could bring harm to the state’s farming community. The ISDA’s Lloyd Knight said they are looking for Japanese beetles, a few grain pests in wheat and corn, the European Shoot Moth as well as a few others. When it comes to the Japanese beetle, Knight says the population count has improved in the Treasure Valley, but unfortunately, the pest has now been spotted in eastern Idaho near Pocatello.