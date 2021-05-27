Cancel
Science

Breinify announces $11M seed to bring data science to the marketing team

By Ron Miller
TechCrunch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreinify is a startup working to apply data science to personalization, and do it in a way that makes it accessible to nontechnical marketing employees to build more meaningful customer experiences. Today the company announced a funding round totaling $11 million. The investment was led by Gutbrain Ventures and PBJ...

