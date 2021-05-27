Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Breathe In the Lucid Air's Futuristic, Big-Screen Infotainment System

MotorTrend Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucid is poised to take on Tesla head-on in a way few other EV automakers have. The company's first car, the upcoming Lucid Air, promises blistering performance, impressive range figures, and now, it looks like the in-car UX is up to par, too. Thanks to a recent release from Lucid (accompanied by a video that looks like it's straight out of another Silicon Valley tech company's studio, included below), we finally have a close-up look at just how Lucid plans to match the wow factor of Tesla's massive center touchscreen.

www.motortrend.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lucid Air#Infotainment#Amazon Alexa#Home Screen#Clean Tech#Amazon Video#Automakers#Ev#Lucid Ux#Navigation#Physical Controls#Seat Positioning#Essential Functions#Impressive Range Figures#Blistering Performance#Company#Sweet Looking Ux#Silicon Valley#Breathe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Cars
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Tesla
Related
Technologyrenewanews.com

Lucid Air electric sedan interface doesn’t skip physical touch points

By [email protected] (Stephen Edelstein) Lucid Motors on Wednesday released more details of the digital interface in its Air electric luxury sedan, which is scheduled to start customer deliveries in the second half of this year. Fittingly for a car named Air, Lucid calls its dashboard display a “Glass Cockpit,” owing to the reliance on digital displays, but with some physical touch…
Electronicsevbite.com

Lucid Gives a Walkthrough of Their UX on the Air

The Lucid Air is right around the corner with deliveries starting sometime in the second half of this year. With the release date so close, we have seen basically all there is to see in the upcoming electric sedan. However, one part of the Lucid Air that has eluded us was the final version of the software user experience and UI that will ship with the car. Recently, the brand has given us a look at the workings of its upcoming UX.
BusinessPosted by
SlashGear

Lucid Motors talks tech and dashboard drama for Air EV’s lavish cabin

Lucid Motors may have stuffed its cabin with a 34-inch 5K resolution curved display, among other screens, but now it’s finally ready to make its pitch as to why you should want such a vast digital dashboard as you drive the upcoming Air EV. Aiming for customer deliveries to kick off in the latter half of this year, Lucid hasn’t been shy at promising big things for the electric sedan – and attaching a premium price tag to it, too – as it tries to carve out a space in an increasingly competitive segment.
Technologycarandbike.com

Lucid Air In-Car User Interface Revealed Ahead Of Dream Edition Deliveries

Lucid Motors has revealed the user interface for the incoming Lucid Air before the delivery of the car has started. The company has shared footage of the user experience, dubbed the Lucid UX which showcases the first look at the technologies the startup is touting with the vehicle. The car has come a long way after being originally unveiled way back in 2016.
Carsinsideevs.com

InsideEVs Takes An Exclusive Ride In The 2022 Lucid Air

InsideEVs' Kyle Conner just completed an exclusive demo ride in a pre-production 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring with Derek Jenkins, Lucid Senior Vice President of Design and Brand. According to Kyle, who already had an opportunity to check out the Lucid Air in November 2020, the first ride experience was...
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

First Ride: Lucid Air Dream Edition

For the first couple moments I feel almost blind as I step out of the blazing Florida sun into the dark, dank garage beneath the Amelia Island Ritz-Carlton hotel. As my eyes slowly begin to adjust I notice a brightly lit light bar against the back wall. Next to it stands Derek Jenkins.
Technologypinalcentral.com

Lucid Motors premieres 'Lucid User Experience'

CASA GRANDE — Lucid Motors has premiered the “Lucid User Experience” in a nine-minute video showcasing what to expect in the car. “Lucid’s approach to human machine interface isn’t just about new features,” says the video, released Wednesday. “Although it certainly has some world class ones.”. During the video, consumers...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Audi's Infotainment System Gets A Huge Upgrade For 2022

Last year, Audi updated its 2021 model lineup with the new next-generation MIB 3 (Modular Infotainment Toolkit) infotainment system, which features vastly improved performance, SiriusXM with 360L, and a higher resolution interface. For 2022, Audi has upgraded the MIB3 infotainment system with a slew of new features including Amazon Alexa...
ElectronicsJalopnik

Lucid Air's User Interface Has Four Screens, Some Buttons And A Bit Of Common Sense

Designing a digital interface that is equipped to handle all of the capabilities modern cars have without simultaneously being a cluttered, overwhelming mess is a challenge, to say the least. Some automakers have gone for the kitchen sink approach of lavishing their dashboards with pillar-to-pillar touchscreens, which might be cool to look at in still images but are absolutely vexing to imagine using in practice.
ElectronicsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Lucid Promises Its Massive Screens Are Easy To Use

Screens in cars are now so large, in some cases they span the entire length of the dashboard. The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen in the EQS electric sedan measures 56 inches, but the German automaker promises it will be easy to use and master. Ditto for the 2021 Lucid Air, which is slated to go on sale later this year.
Electronicselectrek.co

Lucid reveals UX – intuitive user experience on upcoming Air

In anticipation of the imminent, yet cloudy delivery date of the Air sedan, Lucid Motors has shared video footage and new details of its User Experience, or UX. This in-depth look at Lucid UX offers a first look at several unique technologies implemented within a sleek design to match the rest of the Air… whenever it becomes available.
BusinessTechCrunch

Lucid Motors reveals all the tech inside its all-electric Air sedan

The aim of the company’s branded Lucid User Experience, or Lucid UX, is to include all the tech that customers might want in a vehicle priced between $80,000 and $169,000 without adding clutter and confusion. “We really tried to follow a strong principle of ease-of-use and a short learning curve,...
BusinessTechRadar

Tesla Model S and X infotainment systems are powered by AMD

Computex 2021 is now underway, where we’ll see a barrage of announcements and launches from the biggest component manufacturers and OEMs. Today, we got the news of a surprise collaboration between semiconductor giant AMD and electric car company Tesla. AMD’s Computex 2021 keynote saw the unveiling of new Ryzen 5000...
Technologystateofpress.com

Apple Music Coming to Mercedes-Benz MBUX Infotainment System

Mercedes-Benz has announced that Apple Music integration is coming to its MBUX infotainment system, starting with C-Class, S-Class, and EQS models. ‌Apple Music‌ will integrate directly into Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX infotainment system. Users simply need to link their online “Mercedes me” account to their vehicle, and then ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers will have access to its full library of more than 75 million songs, curated playlists, radio stations, and more.
CarsJalopnik

I Went For A Ride In A Lucid Air And I'm Still Thinking About It

Those who have ridden in especially powerful electric vehicles often compare their acceleration to that of a spaceship. And while that’s perhaps as overused and unrelatable as a metaphor could be (if you have traveled in a spaceship, I’d like to hear your thoughts), it does convey an otherworldly notion of speed.
CarsArs Technica

We got our first ride in the electric Lucid Air sedan

Back in 2017, I got my first face-to-face encounter with a Lucid Air, when the startup electric vehicle-maker brought one of its early prototypes to Washington, DC. Its EV combined distinctive styling with some innovative packaging, with the technical team being led by a CTO who can count being the Tesla Model S' chief engineer among his CV highlights.
BusinessPosted by
MarketRealist

Lucid Isn't a Tesla Killer, Air Could Compete With Tesla Model S Plaid

Lucid Motors is preparing to launch its first vehicle, Lucid Air, an all-electric sedan, in the second half of the year. Invariably, any new EV company is compared to Tesla, which is considered to be the benchmark in the EV space. Lucid Motors compared itself to Tesla in its investor presentation. Therefore, it's natural for people to wonder how Lucid Air (CCIV) compares to Tesla Model S Plaid.
Home & GardenMotorTrend Magazine

2023 Kia Sportage Flaunts Giant, Escalade-Style Infotainment Screen

Kia is on the cusp of revealing its latest Sportage, and so it has kicked off a game of "tease-the-new-crossover." Enter these darkened images of what looks to be a concept version of the 2023 Sportage. We've lightened the photos to reveal a bit more, which is how we determined the compact SUV lacks door handles—a sure sign this may not be the final, dealership-ready design.