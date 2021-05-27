‘Black Adam’ Producer Hints Dwayne Johnson Might Star In ‘Many’ Sequels

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson already looks like a superhero – and he finally gets to play one in ‘Black Adam.’ Here’s what we know about this upcoming DC movie. What happens when you take someone with all the powers of Superman – and you strip away the “truth, justice, and the American Way?” What if that being of superhuman size and strength is played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson? And what if he’s given a film where he lays the smackdown on some of the most beloved heroes in DC Comics history? Then, you have Black Adam, the upcoming spin-off from 2019’s Shazam!. But, you don’t need to dig through the near 80-year(!) history of the character to watch the movie.