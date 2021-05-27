Cancel
Arthur Treacher's is back—and this time, it's virtual

By Joe Guszkowski
restaurantbusinessonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA once-popular seafood chain is getting a second life as a virtual brand. Nathan's Famous is resuscitating Arthur Treacher's, the fish and chips concept named after the English actor, as a delivery-only franchise. Founded in 1969, Treacher's stood at more than 800 locations at its peak, but as of 2018, only seven remained.

www.restaurantbusinessonline.com
Arthur Treacher
Nathan’s Famous, the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announces today the addition of Arthur Treacher’s to the brand’s portfolio, now available as a ghost kitchen concept. Arthur Treacher’s, which was founded in 1969, offers hand-dipped fish, chicken and French fries. The menu, which has been revamped by Nathan’s Famous, will highlight the brand’s traditional menu items while also featuring upgraded proteins, more contemporary builds, and includes a focus on shrimp.
