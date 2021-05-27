Cancel
Sonic Colors: Ultimate is rail-grinding to PC this September, new game in 2022

By Cameron Woolsey
pcinvasion.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Sonic Central livestream earlier today, Sega confirmed a rumor that had been zipping around for a while. Sonic Colors, which launched for the Nintendo Wii back in 2010, is releasing on PC — as Sonic Colors: Ultimate. The game heads to PC via the Epic Games Store on September 7. Following the reveal, Sega also unveiled an animated show based on the game: Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps. The show comes out this summer, and stars Roger Craig Smith. Sega also ended the presentation by teasing a new Sonic game coming in 2022.

