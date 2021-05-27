Parks & Rec Outdoor Pools and Splash Parks Now Open

Williamson County Parks and Recreation’s (WCPR) main recreation centers in Brentwood, Fairview, Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill will be open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021. Indoor facilities will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and outdoor pools and splash parks will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. Participating facilities include: the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.; the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr.; the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.; the Indoor Sports Complex at 920 Heritage Way in Brentwood; the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.; and the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave. in Franklin. All other indoor facilities will be closed.