Williamson County, TN

Parks & Rec Outdoor Pools and Splash Parks Now Open

Nashville Parent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department’s (WCPR) outdoor pools and splash parks are now open! Featuring four outdoor pools and two outdoor splash parks at recreation centers across Williamson County, WCPR is your destination for summer fun in the sun!. Modified hours of operation through May 30 include: Splash...

nashvilleparent.com
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: May 17, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Casting Crowns drive-in concert has been rescheduled for May 14 at Rippavilla in Spring Hill benefitting The Well Outreach. The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin. Held at Jamison Theater at the Factory in Franklin. Hosted by the long-time Rodeo Announcer, Roger Mooney. Be a part of the Tradition...
Williamson County, TNfranklinis.com

HOLIDAY SCHEDULES FOR LOCAL RECREATION FACILITIES

Williamson County Parks and Recreation’s (WCPR) main recreation centers in Brentwood, Fairview, Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill will be open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021. Indoor facilities will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and outdoor pools and splash parks will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. Participating facilities include: the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.; the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr.; the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.; the Indoor Sports Complex at 920 Heritage Way in Brentwood; the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.; and the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave. in Franklin. All other indoor facilities will be closed.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Shake Shack Projects Open Date for Franklin Location

Shake Shack, the popular modern-day “roadside” burger stand, will open its first Williamson County location at McEwen Northside sooner rather than later. Shake Shack is projected to open on June 28, stated a representative at the May 11 Franklin Beer Board Meeting. This will be the third location Shake Shack...
Franklin, TNfranklinis.com

Best Antique Shops for Your Eclectic Needs in Franklin, TN

Best Antique Shops for Your Eclectic Needs in Franklin, TN. Are you a fan of antique shopping? If so, Franklin, Tennessee in Williamson County is the place for you! The historic town of Franklin provides a wide array of curated antique malls and vintage boutiques that will make you feel as though you’ve stepped through a time machine.
Williamson County, TNfranklinis.com

REGISTRATION CONTINUES FOR WCPR SUMMER ACTIVITIES

Spaces are still available for several of Williamson County Parks and Recreation’s (WCPR) summer programs for kids and teens. Make your summer plans now and don’t miss out on any of the fun! Highlights include art, dance, enrichment, nature, sport, technology, theatre and therapeutic programs. Camps and activities will be offered at several recreation facilities across Williamson County from late May through July.
Franklin, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Marketing Worx celebrates Franklin launch

Marketing Worx hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its launch in Franklin Thursday at Williamson, Inc.’s new headquarters in Cool Springs in the McEwen Northside development. The business offers a variety of services, including direct mailing, website creation, social media and targeted postcards. “Our business here is really different...
Williamson County, TNwilliamsonherald.com

WCS plans to make masks optional starting in summer

Williamson County Schools intends to make masks optional on campus after school lets out on Friday, May 21, the last day of the school year. WCS Superintendent Jason Golden shared during the WCS Board of Education work session on Thursday he believes the Reopening Framework the school board passed last summer for the 2020–2021 school year, which includes the on-campus mask requirement, is no longer appropriate for summer school. He also shared that he doesn’t “project a need for a (COVID-19) safety plan in the fall.”
Williamson County, TNfranklinis.com

SENIOR ACTIVITIES AND PROGRAMS OFFERED AT LOCAL RECREATION FACILITIES

SENIOR ACTIVITIES AND PROGRAMS OFFERED AT LOCAL RECREATION FACILITIES. The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) hosts a variety of programs at recreation centers across Williamson County for seniors of all ages and activity levels including art, fitness, nature and sport programs. In May, even more senior programs return...
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Community Impact Nashville

Williamson County Schools to make masks optional for summer programs; officials optimistic masks will not be needed this fall

Students in summer programs at Williamson County Schools will not be required to wear masks on campus as COVID-19 protocols continue to be relaxed. The WCS Board of Education discussed the matter during its May 13 board work session. As local cases have dropped below 300 active cases, Superintendent Jason Golden said face masks will not be mandatory beginning later this month. This move comes just days after Franklin Special School District announced it would also not require masks during summer programs.
Williamson County, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Boys & Girls Club silent auction open through Thursday

The Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee online auction for its annual Steak & Burger Dinner fundraising event has begun, and items will remain open for bid until 9 p.m. on Thursday. The Steak & Burger Dinner, which will be held virtually this year on Thursday, May 13, will...
Brentwood, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Little to serve another term as Brentwood mayor

Brentwood city commissioners on Monday voted to name the city’s mayor and vice mayor for the next two years. Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson started off the meeting by swearing in the three incumbents — Regina Smithson, Mark Gorman and Mayor Rhea Little — who won reelection in last week’s municipal election. All will serve four-year terms.
Brentwood, TNPosted by
Community Impact Nashville

Brentwood swears in 3 commissioners, reappoints Mayor Rhea Little

Following the May 4 election, the city of Brentwood swore in three incumbents for another four years. Commissioners Rhea Little, Mark Gorman and Regina Smithson were all sworn in by Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson during the city's May 10 regular commission meeting. The meeting also marked the first time in over a year that all commissioners attended the meeting in person with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Big Bad Breakfast Opens in Franklin

Breakfast-to-lunch spot Big Bad Breakfast just opened in Franklin at 1201 Liberty Pike at Liberty Station. Their first day of business was on Tuesday, May 4, shared General Manager Kirsten Braden. Liberty Station is also home to Waldo’s Chicken, Vui’s Kitchen and Athenian Nail Spa. This is the eighth location...