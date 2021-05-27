Cancel
This bill proposes giving veterans a year of birth control at once

By Meghann Myers
Military Times
Military Times
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Like many insurers, the VA will only provide three months’ worth of birth control pills to patients at a time. A group of Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation Thursday that would allow VA to dispense up to a years’ supply at a time, in an attempt to reduce the likelihood that supplies will run out or refills will be delayed, forcing patients to skip a pill and increase their risk of unintended pregnancy.

Military Times

Military Times

Military Times is your trusted, independent voice for news about service members at home and deployed around the world.

