PA Mask Mandate Will End By June 28, Says Health Sec.

Alison Beam. Photo Credit: PA Dept. Of Health

The Pennsylvania Secretary of Health has announced a firm end date to the state mask mandate--June 28.

“Pennsylvanians are realizing they have the power to stop COVID-19 and that they are stepping up to get vaccinated,” Beam said on Thursday.

70% of Pennsylanian adults have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 53% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated as of noon on Thursday.

The mask mandate will end June 28 whether or not the state reaches 70% of adults being fully vaccinated.

“It will be lifted June 28. We want it to be something to motivate folks to go get vaccinated,” Beam said.

Many stores in Pennsylvania no longer require customers to wear masks, following CDC guidelines released at the start of May which stated fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors.

Partially vaccinated people and those who are yet to be vaccinated should continue to wear masks, advises the CDC.

Masks are still required on public transportation and in airplanes.

“We ask that Pennsylvanians continue to be kind and respectful to each other as we continue to fight COVID-19,” Beam said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.