Pennsylvania State

PA Mask Mandate Will End By June 28, Says Health Sec.

By Jillian Pikora
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUY8m_0aDYfmLR00
Alison Beam. Photo Credit: PA Dept. Of Health

The Pennsylvania Secretary of Health has announced a firm end date to the state mask mandate--June 28.

“Pennsylvanians are realizing they have the power to stop COVID-19 and that they are stepping up to get vaccinated,” Beam said on Thursday.

70% of Pennsylanian adults have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 53% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated as of noon on Thursday.

The mask mandate will end June 28 whether or not the state reaches 70% of adults being fully vaccinated.

“It will be lifted June 28. We want it to be something to motivate folks to go get vaccinated,” Beam said.

Many stores in Pennsylvania no longer require customers to wear masks, following CDC guidelines released at the start of May which stated fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors.

Partially vaccinated people and those who are yet to be vaccinated should continue to wear masks, advises the CDC.

Masks are still required on public transportation and in airplanes.

“We ask that Pennsylvanians continue to be kind and respectful to each other as we continue to fight COVID-19,” Beam said.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19: CDC Issues Brand-New Guidance For Summer Camps

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has just issued brand-new guidance for summer camps amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccinated adolescents do not need to wear masks at camp, and younger campers who have not been vaccinated can usually shed face coverings when outdoors, the CDC said on Friday, May 28.
California Statebizjournals

California to drop mask-wearing mandate on June 15

Within four weeks, Californians who are vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to shed their masks in most places. On June 15, California will adopt recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that states that fully vaccinated individuals don’t need to wear a mask in most settings, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California’s Health and Human Services Agency.
Pennsylvania Statewlvr.org

Pa. DOH says it will lift mask-wearing order by June 28

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says it will end its requirement to wear face masks within a month. How soon that happens depends on how quickly people complete their immunizations. Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam says the state will lift the mask-wearing order on June 28 or when 70% of...
Pennsylvania StateLancaster Online

Here's when the mask mandate will be fully lifted in PA

Officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Thursday that the state's mask mandate will be lifted by June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first. The announcement comes after the department announced Wednesday that 70 percent of adults have received at least...
Pennsylvania Statewesb.com

PA Mask Order to End No Later Than June 28

Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam announced this afternoon that Pennsylvania’s mask mandate has an end date. “After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over, and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the Commonwealth’s mask order can safely be lifted on June 28th, or when 70% of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first. That puts the future in the hands of all Pennsylvanians.”
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia ending mask mandate for fully vaccinated people on June 11

Philadelphia will lift its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people on June 11, city officials said Wednesday. Fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors on Friday, and they are allowed to stop wearing masks indoors on June 11. Philadelphia will match guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which last week said people who are fully vaccinated – defined as two weeks after the single Johnson & Johnson or the two-shot Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna regimens – can go without masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.
Spencerville, OHLima News

Spencerville schools to ditch mask mandate June 2

SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville schools will no longer require masks starting June 2, following guidance from Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health that says schools still in session by that date may discontinue mask requirements. The change comes after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention said...
Lincoln, NEklin.com

Lincoln Mask Mandate Ending Friday

A historic moment has been reached in the fight against COVID-19. The mask mandate for Lincoln-Lancaster County is coming to an end on Friday. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Director Pat Lopez made that announcement Tuesday afternoon and also said the risk dial has dropped to green for the first time since May, 2020.
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

The end of the mask mandate welcomed by Louisvillians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following more than a year of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Kentucky officials are easing some COVID-19 restrictions — a move that is being welcomed by Louisvillians. "It’s hard but we've managed, and I think it's been okay. It doesn’t bother me wearing a mask," said Ariel Smith,...