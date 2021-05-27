Fast & Furious: Spy Racers: Rise of SH1FT3R Announced For Nov 2021

Fast Five is the best Fast and Furious movie. That might seem like a strange statement to make in an article all about The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, but let me explain. I can understand the greatness of Fast Five. It introduced The Rock to the series, has some of the greatest set pieces in the franchise (especially with that wrecking ball vault scene) and probably has the best story out of the 8 movie deep franchise. That said, just because I can admit that Fast Five is the best movie in the series, that doesn’t mean that it’s my favorite. I’m a The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift man, myself. Because “On the streets of Tokyo… speed needs no translation.”