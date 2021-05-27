Cancel
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers: Rise of SH1FT3R Announced For Nov 2021

By Sean Davies
fingerguns.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on the hit Netflix show, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers: Rise of SH1FT3R is racing onto consoles and PC this November. Outright Games (My Friend Peppa Pig, Ben 10) and Universal Games have today announced. the brand new game Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Rise of SH1FT3R. The game...

