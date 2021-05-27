Shop Around For Chicken Prices This Weekend

If you’re going to be shopping for some chicken to put on the grill this Memorial Day weekend, you may see prices a lot higher than this time a year ago. One thing is certain though, the prices supermarkets at wholesale for chicken is very much higher than a year ago as supplies available have been below year ago levels and more restaurants and hotels are opening back up creating more demand for those supplies. USDA Livestock Analyst, Shayle Shagam, said average wholesale prices for boneless breasts are running 24% higher than a year ago, wings 103% higher.