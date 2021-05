A woman testified on Tuesday that 18 years ago, actor Danny Masterson raped her in his bed while she was partially conscious.“When I came to, he was on top of me and he was inside of me,” said the woman, identifying herself only as Jen B. “The first thing I recall is grabbing his hair to pull him off.”The former That 70s Show star is currently undergoing a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, where a judge is determining whether there is probable cause to order a trial. Masterson is accused of the rapes of three women. He...