Losing a loved one is an ordeal every time, but for a family in Pontiac the hurt and sadness turned into disbelief when they had a look inside the casket, as Fox News reports. “We are all very sad, all very distraught. Everyone knew that wasn’t my father. Even as we were walking in, people who knew said, ‘Tell them to put your father there,” Spenser Tillman, Larry's son, said for Fox News.