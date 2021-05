The View co-hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar had a heated exchange during a conversation on the talk show, which has since gone viral. In the clip, the pair are seen at odds over the allegations against Florida GOP congressman Matt Gaetz, who is accused of having sexual relationships with underage girls, as well as trafficking. Behar expressed her concern over the lawmaker not being removed from leadership positions in the Republican party "because he feels like he has cover."