4 Recommended Articles from PLOS Biology Senior Editor Roli Roberts

Pediatr Cardiol. 2021 May 26. doi: 10.1007/s00246-021-02613-1. Online ahead of print. In this review we provide a brief description of recently published articles addressing topics relevant to pediatric cardiologists. Our hope is to provide a summary of the latest articles published recently in other journals in our field. The articles address (1) The impact of COVID-19 in individuals with congenital heart disease through the life span. Patients with a genetic syndrome and adults at advanced physiological stage were at highest risk for moderate/severe infection. (2) Echocardiographic findings of the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children showing a high prevalence of myocardial injury and systolic dysfunction that improves in the subacute phase. (3) A score assessment of the Fontan associated liver disease which correlated with the risk for Fontan failure. (4) Grown-up congenital heart surgery in 1093 consecutive cases showed that the 30 day mortality may underestimate the mortaility and that the 6 months mortality is likely a better measure in this population. (5) Cone versus conventional repair for Ebstein’s anomaly showed better midterm results and freedom from tricuspid regurgitation after the cone operation. (6) Association between race/ethnicity, illness severity, and mortality in children undergoing cardiac surgery. The study showed that the African American race associated with increased disease severity and thus higher postoperative mortality compared to the caucausian race.