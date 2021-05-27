Cancel
4 Recommended Articles from PLOS Biology Senior Editor Roli Roberts

By Audrey Snider
PLOS Blogs Network
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur staff editors continue to share recent exciting, interesting, and thought-provoking PLOS Biology reads in this recommended articles series. This week, Senior Editor Roli Roberts shares 4 picks for the PLOS Biology community. From the Abstract:. “These results present unique opportunities for improving and contextualizing the public discourse surrounding scientific...

biologue.plos.org
Palo Alto, CAverdemagazine.com

From the editors: Entering uncharted territory

Boisterous students file into the once-empty classroom, newspapers and magazines covering the walls and plastic dividers situated on each of the 16 desks inside. The sound of teen voices fills the air, singing “Happy birthday” in shaky unison while celebrating the newest issue of Verde. Reduced COVID-19 cases and the...
Harvard, MAharvardpress.com

Feature Articles

Diversity training at Bromfield: What’s being done? What’s the impact?. Gardening Nature's Way: What’s great about goldenrod?. Heard at the tents: Normand and attendees reflect on the town meeting experience. by Hannah Taylor. A Celebration like no other. Thursday, May 20, 2021. Take a Hike: Getting around the neighborhood on...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Spatial Biology: A New Dimension for Genomics

Whether analyzing gene expression or protein production, the exciting new field of spatial biology (or spatial omics) goes beyond traditional single-cell genomics. In addition to informing which genes and proteins are expressed, spatial biology reveals where they are located. This spatial information is critically important when uncovering the biology of complex environments, such as a SARS-CoV-2 infected lung or differentiating the complexities between a cancer tumor and its microenvironment.
CancerPLOS Blogs Network

preLights – Highlighting Preprints from and for the Biological Community

Publishing in the life sciences is changing. Over the past eight years, the posting and readership of preprints (non-peer-reviewed manuscripts) has seen a rapid and exponential growth across the biological sciences. Launched in 2013, the major life sciences preprint repository bioRxiv now hosts over 100,000 preprints, with close to 3,000 posted preprints and almost 3,000,000 downloads per month. Preprints are consistently gaining popularity across many life sciences disciplines, including developmental biology, cell biology, and biophysics.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Chemistry and biology of sulfur containing natural products from marine microorganisms

The intriguing chemistry and biology of sulfur?containing natural products from marine microorganisms (1987-2020) https://doi.org/10.1007/s42995-021-00101-2 Announcing a new publication for Marine Life Science & Technology journal. In this review article the authors Yang Hai, Mei?Yan Wei, Chang?Yun Wang, Yu?Cheng Gu and Chang?Lun Shao from Ocean University of China, Qingdao, China and Syngenta Jealott's Hill International Research Centre, Berkshire, UK consider the chemistry and biology of sulfur?containing natural products from marine microorganisms. Natural products derived from marine microorganisms are a potential source of new compounds for drug discovery. The marine environment hosts many sulfur-containing natural products with numerous biological functionalities, for example, antitumor, antibiotic, anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. The authors of this article have provided a comprehensive overview of the sulfur-containing natural products that are non-sulfated and have been isolated from marine organisms. The overview covers the published literature from January 1987 to December 2020. A total of 484 compounds were recorded. Of these 59.9% were thioethers, 29.8% were thiazole/thiazoline-containing compounds and 10.3% were sulfoxides, sulfones, thioesters etc. A selection of 133 compounds were further discussed in relation to their structure-activity relationships, mechanisms of action, biosynthesis, and druggability.
WildlifeDaily Cougar Online

Elevating African Cichlid Fish as a Scientific Model of Social Disorders

Beau Alward, University of Houston assistant professor of psychology, who holds a joint appointment in biology and biochemistry and is director of the Social Neuroscience Lab, has received the Beckman Young Investigator Award by the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. At Stanford, he was an Arnold Beckman post-doctoral fellow, making him a rare multiple awardee of the foundation.
MuseumsSmithsonian

Sascha Scott Receives the 17th Annual Frost Essay Award for Her Article About Decolonizing the Field of American Art

Sascha Scott is the recipient of the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Patricia and Phillip Frost Essay Award for her article “Georgia O’Keeffe’s Hawai'i? Decolonizing the History of American Modernism,” which appeared in the summer 2020 issue (vol. 34, no. 2) of American Art. In her essay, Scott calls for art historians to decolonize the field of American art by fully contextualizing artwork related to oppressed peoples and cultures.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Culture Drives Evolution More Than Genetics

In a new study, University of Maine researchers found that culture helps humans adapt to their environment and overcome challenges better and faster than genetics. After conducting an extensive review of the literature and evidence of long-term human evolution, scientists Tim Waring and Zach Wood concluded that humans are experiencing a "special evolutionary transition" in which the importance of culture, such as learned knowledge, practices and skills, is surpassing the value of genes as the primary driver of human evolution.
Sciencemprnews.org

Ecologist Suzanne Simard on understanding the wisdom of forests

The roots of ecologist Suzanne Simard’s love of forests are multiple generations deep. Her family relied on forestry for their livelihood, and she was one of the early groups of women to carve out space within the logging industry. But her experience didn’t mirror her family’s. As the scale of...
ScienceGenomeWeb

Genome Research Papers Describe Tool to Uncover Alternative Polyadenylation, Way to Find Conserved Non-Coding Sequences, More

Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine and the University of California, Irvine, have developed a bioinformatic algorithm to uncover instances of alternative polyadenylation at single-cell and single-gene resolution from single-cell RNA-seq data. The researchers applied their Dynamic Analysis of Alternative PolyAdenylation from Single-cell RNA-seq, or scDaPars, tool to real and simulated data to show that it could recover alternative polyadenylation events otherwise missed due to low levels of sequenced mRNA. Further, applying scDaPars to cancer and human endoderm differentiation data enabled the researchers to tease out additional cell subpopulations. "Thus, scDaPars will enable us to understand cellular heterogeneity at the post-transcriptional APA level," the researchers say.
Animalsoxfordobserver.org

Letter from editor: Cicadas spotted in Oxford

Last week we told you that the cicadas were coming. This week they are here. Their constant buzz will be a background noise for the next six weeks or so until their eggs hatch and the larva burrow underground for another 17 years. Susan Coffin, a regular reader, and contributor...
Healthdocwirenews.com

From Other Journals: A Review of Recent Articles by Our Editorial Team

Pediatr Cardiol. 2021 May 26. doi: 10.1007/s00246-021-02613-1. Online ahead of print. In this review we provide a brief description of recently published articles addressing topics relevant to pediatric cardiologists. Our hope is to provide a summary of the latest articles published recently in other journals in our field. The articles address (1) The impact of COVID-19 in individuals with congenital heart disease through the life span. Patients with a genetic syndrome and adults at advanced physiological stage were at highest risk for moderate/severe infection. (2) Echocardiographic findings of the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children showing a high prevalence of myocardial injury and systolic dysfunction that improves in the subacute phase. (3) A score assessment of the Fontan associated liver disease which correlated with the risk for Fontan failure. (4) Grown-up congenital heart surgery in 1093 consecutive cases showed that the 30 day mortality may underestimate the mortaility and that the 6 months mortality is likely a better measure in this population. (5) Cone versus conventional repair for Ebstein’s anomaly showed better midterm results and freedom from tricuspid regurgitation after the cone operation. (6) Association between race/ethnicity, illness severity, and mortality in children undergoing cardiac surgery. The study showed that the African American race associated with increased disease severity and thus higher postoperative mortality compared to the caucausian race.
Journalismthecampanile.org

Letter from the 2020-21 Editors-in-Chief

Call us crazy, but one of the things we’ll miss most about high school is pacing the quad on campus, harassing groups of students at brunch to ask if they’d like a Campy still hot from the presses. Maybe we were just high off our hard work — the inky...
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Science Facts and Fallacies Podcast: Bad science in the headlines—Epidemiologist Geoffrey Kabat explains how to spot flawed research on Google News

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. A just-published study found that consuming two or more sugar-sweetened beverages in a day is linked to a doubling of colon cancer risk in women. The research generated dozens of headlines, all warning readers of the potential danger posed by regular soda intake. But a closer look at the study reveals some key limitations that prevent us from drawing any firm conclusions from the data:
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

The Science Reform Brain Drain

Prominent science reformers are leaving psychology research. Internal pressure from establishment scientists and fewer jobs are driving the change. The changes suggest research from outside academia may be as robust and reliable (or more) than research from inside. The last decade has seen the blossoming of a rich scientific reform...
Scienceprincipia-scientific.com

Important Message from Top MIT Research Scientist

Dr. Stephanie Seneff, PhD is an MIT Senior Researcher working hard to expose the lies and deceit about COVID19 vaccine dangers. Her latest article has been published in the June issue of MastersOfHealthMag.com. We share her important message with our readers and news of the launching of her new book.
Scienceehtrust.org

Call for Papers Special Issue in Environmental Research on Anthropogenic Pollution by Electric and Magnetic Fields and its Effects on Public Health

Anthropogenic Pollution by Electric and Magnetic Fields, from AC Fields to EM Radiation, and its Effects on Public Health. Announcement – Special Issue in Environmental Research (Impact Factor 5.715) We are happy to announce a special Issue on the subject:. Anthropogenic Pollution by Electric and Magnetic Fields, from AC Fields...