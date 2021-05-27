[Photo] New Poster Added for the Korean Movie "Zombie Crush in Heyri"

From the company that brought you the “Happiest Place On Earth,” comes a movie that asks: “could we get people to sympathize with a psychopath dog killer?”. No one really asked how Cruella DeVille became the evil woman she is, but Disney is willing to answer it for you anyways. (Arguably) Unnecessary prequels and origin stories tend to take someone awful like say Darth Vader, a mass murdering Sith Lord and makes them someone you kind of root for until they literally murder children. Welp, now I guess we HAVE to hate them, right?