Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

[Photo] New Poster Added for the Korean Movie "Zombie Crush in Heyri"

HanCinema
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew poster added for the Korean movie "Zombie Crush in Heyri" (2020) With Gong Min-jung, Park Sojin, Lee Min-ji, Jo Seung-gu, Kim Joon-sik, Park Myung-shin-I,... The three women friends struggle to protect a village from the turmoil caused by the sudden appearance of zombies. In the peaceful Heyri Art Village in Paju, three friends: Jin-seon, Hyeon-ah and Ga-yeon, meet at the opening of the Heyri Art Center and, with a beginner Youtuber and a coffee factory CEO, face the zombie crisis.

www.hancinema.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Min#Zombies#Korean Women#Art#Korean Movie#Hyeon#The Heyri Art Center#Zombie Crush#Poster#Paju#Face#Release Date#Struggle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtuber
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & VideosSoompi

“Kingdom: Ashin Of The North” Starring Jun Ji Hyun Shares Glimpse Of A Mysterious Adventure In Teaser Posters

“Kingdom: Ashin of the North” is gearing up for its highly-anticipated premiere!. As an extension of “Kingdom” season two, “Kingdom: Ashin of the North” will be about Ashin, the mysterious figure Lee Chang’s (Joo Ji Hoon‘s) party encountered while heading north on their search for the secret behind the resurrection plant. Jun Ji Hyun’s character became a hot topic after appearing in the ending of season two, and Ashin’s mysterious background will finally be revealed through this special episode. In addition to the story of Ashin, the heir to the Northern Yeojin tribe village, the episode will tell the origin story of the resurrection plant.
Beauty & Fashionwmay.com

Cruella – Movie Review [Spoilers]

From the company that brought you the “Happiest Place On Earth,” comes a movie that asks: “could we get people to sympathize with a psychopath dog killer?”. No one really asked how Cruella DeVille became the evil woman she is, but Disney is willing to answer it for you anyways. (Arguably) Unnecessary prequels and origin stories tend to take someone awful like say Darth Vader, a mass murdering Sith Lord and makes them someone you kind of root for until they literally murder children. Welp, now I guess we HAVE to hate them, right?
TV & VideosCollider

The Best Korean Dramas on Netflix Right Now

The world of Korean dramas is a strange and beautiful place. The South Korean entertainment industry is slowly growing to worldwide dominance, as Kpop, Korean movies like Parasite and Minari, and Korean television series take the world by storm. The term Korean drama, or Kdrama, refers to almost any South...
MoviesThe Review

Podcast: The [Movie] Review

Money and movies — what do they have in common? In the podcast, “The [Movie] Review,” Contributing Reporter Danny Zang and Managing Arts and Culture Editor Nadya Ellerhorst respond to this question through a critical lens. In this episode, the hosts take an in-depth look at wealth and inequality in cinema, with a focus on specific plot points and themes.
Moviesbitchute.com

Aa! Megami-sama! [Movie]

After the OVA (that came out in 1993-1994) the next on the list for this franchise is the movie they made in 2000. It's pretty much a straight up sequel, if you watch nothing else from it I recommend you start off with the 5 ovas and then the m…
Movieseasyreadernews.com

“Undine” – Undone [MOVIE REVIEW]

“Undine,” the lyrically melancholic new film by writer/director Christian Petzold further solidifies his position as one of the great directors pursuing his craft in the twenty-first century. Lest you believe this is hyperbole, consider his previous three films, “Barbara,” “Phoenix”, and “Transit”. “Undine” is a worthy addition. Ancient mythology tells...
WorldSoompi

Watch: Kim Dong Wook Helps Seo Hyun Jin Get Back On Her Feet In Romantic Teaser For New Drama

TvN’s upcoming drama “You Are My Spring” (literal translation) has shared a sneak peek of the heartwarming connection between Seo Hyun Jin and Kim Dong Wook!. “You Are My Spring” is a new romance drama about a group of people living in a building where a murder previously took place. Although they are all fully grown adults, they still go about their lives with their seven-year-old selves in their hearts.
Movieswmay.com

2 Hearts – Movie Review [SPOILERS]

While based on a real story, 2 Hearts isn’t exactly the real deal when it comes to heartstring pulling movies. SPOILER WARNING: The movie is out of order, and based on a true story, so I will be jumping around a lot to talk about it. 2 Hearts is the...
Visual Artsideshow.com

New WandaVision Posters, The Adam Project New Photo, and more!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. If you like what you hear, be sure to leave us a 5-star review so we can continue to bring you up-to-date pop culture news!. New WandaVision Posters. Marvel released two new...
TV Seriesinvestrecords.com

Asur Season 2 Release Date is Confirmed Now

The psychological thriller with a unique title ‘ASUR”, a sizzling title in itself started streaming on Voots Select from 2nd March directed by Oni Sen. This 8 episodes web series is packed with intense drama, suspense, mythology, good, evil, and mystery. The plot revolves around a serial killer who is influenced by his rigid religious beliefs and is unstable and troubled as he was mistreated by his father and carries ugly childhood memories.
Retailepicstream.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected Release Date, Gameplay Trailer Revealed

The Lord of Destruction is here. The Diablo II: Resurrected release date has just been revealed in a stunning gameplay trailer. The trailer was dropped during the Xbox/Bethesda presentation at E3 2021 and it opens with Tyrael announcing that evil has returned. He then reveals that a dark figure wanders in the East and that the Lord of Terror must be stopped at all costs.
Comicswcregisteronline.com

‘War of the Rohirrim’ release date, trailer, cast, plot of the Lord of the Rings anime movie

A new Lord of the Rings film is on its way. Filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama is teaming up with Warner Bros. Animation and New Line Cinema to create The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an anime feature film about one of the most legendary figures in Middle-earth history. Set several hundred years before the events of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, the project promises to take viewers back to Middle-earth in an entirely unexpected and exciting way.
Comicsasumetech.com

Netflix: Make My Day release date, cast, synopsis, trailer and more

A part of Geeked Week, Netflix announced some pretty cool anime films and shows that will debut later this year. Amongst that list is an upcoming anime movie called Make My Day, an anime horror film that will have you hanging on to your seat. Inspired by Mobile Suit Gundam...