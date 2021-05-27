[Photo] New Poster Added for the Korean Movie "Zombie Crush in Heyri"
New poster added for the Korean movie "Zombie Crush in Heyri" (2020) With Gong Min-jung, Park Sojin, Lee Min-ji, Jo Seung-gu, Kim Joon-sik, Park Myung-shin-I,... The three women friends struggle to protect a village from the turmoil caused by the sudden appearance of zombies. In the peaceful Heyri Art Village in Paju, three friends: Jin-seon, Hyeon-ah and Ga-yeon, meet at the opening of the Heyri Art Center and, with a beginner Youtuber and a coffee factory CEO, face the zombie crisis.www.hancinema.net