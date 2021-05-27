Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diets

Healthy eating for stroke prevention: How a Mediterranean diet may help

By LifeBridge Health
Newswise
 11 days ago

Newswise — In addition to exercise, eating healthy is key not only to preventing stroke in the first place but also stroke recovery and reducing your risk of another stroke. Stroke prevention mainly boils down to adopting heart-healthy habits and controlling your weight, cholesterol levels and blood pressure. Adding a variety of fruits and vegetables to your diet is a good start. It’s generally recommended that you eat foods high in fiber and low in both cholesterol and unhealthy fats (saturated and trans fats), as well as limit sodium intake.

www.newswise.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jung
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroke Prevention#Stroke Recovery#Healthy Eating#Low Fat Diet#Healthy Diet#Diabetes Diet#Cardiovascular Disease#Newswise#Mediterranean#Lifebridge Health#Healthy Fats#Stroke Risk#Healthy Grains#Cancer Prevention#Cholesterol Levels#Unhealthy Fats#Heart Healthy Habits#Blood Sugar Levels#Heart Healthy Nutrients#Cardiovascular Experts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Diets
News Break
Nutrition
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Peterborough, NHledgertranscript.com

Intuitive eating is a non-diet approach to a balanced lifestyle

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Tiffany Calcutt had to completely change the way she interacted with clients. As the owner of Harvest Nutrition and Wellness in Peterborough, Calcutt had traditionally operated in a way that really mimicked what she learned in school: counting calories, focusing on weight loss, protein, exercise. It varied from client to client, but it almost always meant a trip to the scale to track progress.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Can you stall Alzheimer’s and memory loss? Nutrient-dense Mediterranean diet could help, mounting evidence suggests

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Meals inspired by traditional foods from the sunny Mediterranean, a new study found, may lower your risk for dementia by interfering with the buildup of two proteins, amyloid and tau, into the plaques and tangles that are hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease.
NutritionRedlands Daily Facts

These 4 healthy food tips can help you reduce the amount of sodium in your diet

Low-sodium diets are typically recommended for people with high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease and other medical conditions to help manage symptoms and prevent complications. Sodium is an essential mineral involved in important bodily functioning from electrolyte balance to fluid regulation. An overwhelming amount of added salt in grocery store foods can make it challenging to adhere to a low-sodium diet.
Dietsmigraine.com

How Long Is an Elimination Diet?

The list of potential migraine triggers can seem endless when you’re considering an elimination diet. It also can appear to include just about all of your favorite foods. Gluten – pasta, pizza crust, bread, bagels and baked good. Dairy – cheese, ice cream and milk. Caffeine, chocolate + wine –...
DietsNews-Medical.net

Study: Specific diet, lifestyle interventions may reverse epigenetic aging in healthy adult males

Aging published "Potential reversal of epigenetic age using a diet and lifestyle intervention: a pilot randomized clinical trial" which reported on a randomized controlled clinical trial conducted among 43 healthy adult males between the ages of 50-72. The 8-week treatment program included diet, sleep, exercise and relaxation guidance, and supplemental probiotics and phytonutrients.
Cell Phonesseniorvoicealaska.com

Detecting strokes earlier using a phone app; Mediterranean diet and Alzheimer's

It may soon be possible to detect atrial fibrillation with your phone. About one-third of ischemic strokes, those triggered by blood clots, are caused by atrial fibrillation, which is the most common heart rhythm disorder. Since many people don’t have symptoms and are unaware of its presence, atrial fibrillation often goes undiagnosed. In some cases, a stroke is the first sign that a person has the disorder. American Indians are more at risk for atrial fibrillation than people in other racial and ethnic groups. As a population, American Indians also have substantially higher rates of obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, which are all risk factors for atrial fibrillation.
DietsJust a Taste

Jaclyn London’s Expert Tips on Healthy Eating

Meet Jaclyn London, MS, RD, CDN! Jaclyn is a registered dietician, Head of Nutrition and Wellness at WW (formerly Weight Watchers) and author of Dressing on the Side (and Other Diet Myths Debunked): 11 Science-Based Ways to Eat More, Stress Less, and Feel Great about Your Body. Jaclyn helps the...
Dietspsychreg.org

How Can Busy Professionals Maintain a Healthy Diet

In these days and age, a busy lifestyle is a norm, with more and more people having no time to pay attention to what they eat. Poor diet, however, is often an underlying cause for serious health problems, as well as fatigue and anxiety. Fortunately, even busy professionals can easily maintain a healthy diet, and here is how.
FitnessDurango Herald

How low sodium diets may increase health risks

Salt’s value has changed with the industrial revolution, but it still plays a very important role in our individual health. Salt has been used as currency. Roads and cities have been formed because of salt; wars have been fought over it. Not only that – our very lives depend on salt. It is needed for the transmission of nerve impulses. It is essential for digestion. It helps reduce our stress responses. Without adequate salt intake we have increased risk for heart attack, stroke and sleep disorders.
Dietscyberockk.com

What is Keto Diet? What to Eat and What Not!

Let’s get started, when it comes to a diet aimed at weight loss, the role of the personal nutritionist is not to choose one for the client but to make sure that he or she is prepared to make an informed choice. That means staying on top of the latest trends, and no weight loss plan is hotter today than the keto diet.
Recipesketteringhealth.org

How to Eat Healthy on Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend gives us a chance to reflect and celebrate. For many, it’s the unofficial start of summer, complete with the sound of splashing from opened pools and the smells of fired-up grills. And this Memorial Day, as we slowly move beyond the pandemic, people are ready to gather...
Dietswestsidenewsny.com

How To Make Eating Healthy Stick

The word diet actually comes from the Greek word “diaita” which means way of life, although in the current use of the word, we often think of diet as a short term restriction of our food intake to obtain a weight loss goal. It is important to our health that we get back to thinking about our diet as a way of eating and a lifestyle versus a short-term solution to a life long goal.
Fitnessdoctorslounge.com

Healthy Eating Lowers Pregnancy Complication Risk

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If you're planning to get pregnant or already "eating for two," sticking to a healthy diet may reduce the risk of several common pregnancy complications, researchers say. The new study included nearly 1,900 women who completed diet questionnaires at eight to 13 weeks...
Weight LossDiet Doctor

Can a ketogenic diet help lipedema?

Image ©2014-2021.Lipedema Simplified, LLC. All rights reserved. Used with permission. Lipedema is a complex, chronic condition in which painful fat accumulates disproportionately on women’s hips and legs. It has been traditionally thought to be resistant to diet and exercise. In a companion, evidence-based guide, Diet Doctor describes what is currently...
Fitnesspoosh.com

HEALTHY FOODS to Eat to Not Be So TIRED

The tried-and-true way of keeping energy levels up is to follow a healthy, balanced diet filled with a variety of foods. Technically speaking, all food provides energy for the body, but some foods contain nutrients that can help increase your energy levels and keep them sustained throughout the day. These foods are high in protein, vitamins, minerals, fiber, and complex carbohydrates.
Dietssmartmeetings.com

Healthy You: STOP Dieting!

Another fad diet won’t keep the Covid pounds off dieting. “I need to socially distance myself from the kitchen!” screamed one of the many memes about putting on the pounds during lockdown and quarantine days. Now, as many of us are putting a toe back into a work shoe and returning to the office, we’re realizing that the shoe fits but little else in our office wardrobe does.
Dietsfinehomesandliving.com

How To Choose An Effective Diet That Will Help You Lose Weight And Become Healthier

It’s no secret that the internet is filled with advice about losing weight fast, but most of the tips are nothing but highly detrimental to your health. For someone who has been looking for an answer to the alarming weight loss problem, all this information can cause overwhelming panic. You can find all sorts of diet plans, including raw food diets and shakes-only programs. At times, in an attempt to escape the stigma circulating weight gain, people fall into the trap of fad diets, but it is not at all worth the trouble.
Lifestylearcamax.com

The Cost of Healthy Eating

News flash: You don't need special, expensive foods to build a healthy diet. Surprised?. Most of us buy into the myth that eating healthy costs more. But the United States Department of Agriculture has a plan to help you eat healthy -- at an affordable rate. It involves choosing healthier foods such as carrots and pinto beans over ice cream and cakes -- and spending less to do that. Here are a few practical tips to do that.