Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

ICYMI: New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) Receives Second National Accreditation Status, Perfect Score

Posted by 
New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
 13 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) today announced it has successfully completed an exhaustive process to maintain national Accreditation status for an additional five years through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). NOHD received its initial Accreditation status in 2014 and was one of the first 50 health departments in the U.S. to do so. The Reaccreditation process took several years of preparation and work by NOHD staff, and the Department received perfect scores on all measured domains. In maintaining its Accreditation status for another five years, NOHD has demonstrated that it not only meets PHAB’s quality standards and measures, but equitably serves the health needs of the Greater New Orleans area with tremendous professionalism and dedication.

"Before taking office, I, along with my transition team, designated the New Orleans Health Department as a priority for this administration, and this focus even led to the creation of the City's first Office of Youth and Families," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "Our increased investments in NOHD over the last three years have enabled this department to improve the health and safety of our residents and become national leaders of testing and vaccinations through the COVID-19 pandemic. This recognition is another great result of those investments and the hard work of this department."

"The mission of NOHD is to protect, promote, and preserve the health and well-being of all in our community,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, NOHD Director. “Every one of our staff contributes daily to the success of Health Department programs, and their compassionate and tireless efforts are reflected in this achievement. We see this as a foundation to continue to serve our residents with best practices and innovative new approaches to improving health.”

Currently, fewer than 15% of health departments nationwide have achieved Reaccreditation status. NOHD accomplished this goal after undergoing a rigorous, multi-faceted, peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure it met PHAB standards, while also coordinating a citywide response to the COVID-19 pandemic. NOHD operates numerous direct service programs and initiatives city-wide, both independently and with multiple community partners. Most recently, NOHD has led the City of New Orleans’ prevention and response efforts to COVID-19, saving countless lives and creating disease/pandemic prevention strategies that will serve New Orleans into the future.

PHAB’s Accreditation program, which receives support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, sets standards against which the nation’s governmental public health departments can continuously improve the quality of their services and performance.

“We are extremely pleased to be at the point in the Accreditation program where the New Orleans Health Department, along with many others, are successfully maintaining their five-year Accreditation status through PHAB,” said PHAB President and CEO Paul Kuehnert, DNP, RN, FAAN. “In so doing, these health departments are assuring their communities that the value of Accreditation is long-term -- not a one-time recognition -- and that continual improvement is the hallmark of a 21st century organization.”

Often called the “backbone” of the public health system, public health departments are on the front lines of communities’ efforts to protect and promote health and prevent disease and injury. This Accreditation is a testament to that work, along with the numerous programs and services NOHD provides for the New Orleans community.

# # #

About the Public Health Accreditation Board

The Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) was created to serve as the national public health accrediting body and is jointly funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The development of national public health department accreditation has involved, and is supported by, public health leaders and practitioners from the national, state, local, Tribal, and territorial levels. For more information, contact PHAB Communications Manager Janalle Goosby at jgoosby@phaboard.org. Learn more about PHAB and accreditation at www.phaboard.org, and by signing up for the PHAB e-newsletter.

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana

42
Followers
142
Post
389
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans, Louisiana

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Health And Safety#Health System#National Standards#Safety Standards#Icymi#Dnp#Rn#Faan#Tribal#Phab Communications#Reaccreditation Status#Public Health Departments#Improving Health#Quality Standards#Public Health Leaders#Nohd Staff#Continual Improvement#Initiatives#National Leaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
New Orleans, Louisiana

City of New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board to Conduct Adult Mosquito Abatement Tonight

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board (NOMTRCB) will conduct adult mosquito abatement tonight in the Gentilly area. In addition, areas bounded by St. Bernard Avenue, I-610, I-10, France Road, and Lake Shore Drive. Treatments will be conducted by truck from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., weather permitting. Routine surveillance has indicated an elevated number of mosquitoes in these areas, triggering the treatments.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
New Orleans, Louisiana

MAYOR CANTRELL CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF THE ROSENWALD ANNEX AND SENIOR CENTER

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Cantrell joined NORD and other City officials on Thursday to celebrate the opening of the Rosenwald Annex, formerly the NFL-YET club located at 1140 S. Broad St. The club was transferred to the City of New Orleans in August of 2020 by the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Louisiana. Located adjacent to the NORD Rosenwald Recreation Center, the Annex will host year-round seniors programming and afterschool enrichment opportunities for youth and teens.
TrafficPosted by
New Orleans, Louisiana

MAYOR CANTRELL JOINS CALL FOR SAFETY AND EQUITY REFORMS TO ONCE-OBSCURE FEDERAL STREET MANUAL

NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of Americans submitted over 25,000 comments in a once-in-a-decade opportunity to ask Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to make key changes to the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD). The manual is a regulatory document that dictates the design and implementation of road signs, signals, and markings, and by extension, what nearly every street looks like throughout the United States.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
New Orleans, Louisiana

City's Bureau of Purchasing Requests Information to Develop Supplier Emergency Resource Directory

NEW ORLEANS — On May 14, the City of New Orleans Bureau of Purchasing released a Request For Information No. 1261 (RFI) for suppliers registered in BRASS and potential suppliers to complete an Emergency Resource Directory questionnaire. The responses will assist the City in creating an Emergency Resource Directory of suppliers registered in BRASS which can provide goods and/or services during an emergency event.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
New Orleans, Louisiana

City Announces Expansion of AmeriCorps VISTA Program, Seeking Applicants

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans (CNO) today announced open recruitment for 14 new CNO AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) positions across nine City departments, bringing the program total to 24 VISTAs across 18 City departments. The program supports City Hall operations by expanding the capacity of departments to provide better services for underserved and disproportionately impacted communities. It is a fully funded federal grant program awarded to the City by the Federal AmeriCorps Corporation.
New Orleans, LAuptownmessenger.com

Library expands services as coronavirus restrictions ease

Beginning today (May 17), the New Orleans Public Library will expand services, including allowing patrons to come into library buildings without making appointments. Nix Library at 1401 S. Carrollton Avenue remains closed for renovations to bring the building into compliance with the American with Disability Act. It’s expected to reopen this summer.
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

More than 1.39M people fully vaccinated for COVID in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Monday 35,676 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the past several days. The health department said 1.57 milllion people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
New Orleans, LAcommunityjournal.net

Congressional Briefing Seeks to Improve STEM Skills for Minorities, Incarcerated, Formerly Incarcerated

New Orleans Non-Profit Poised to Expand Community-Based STEM Programs to Other Areas. WASHINGTON – Outlining a platform to increase STEM careers in urban and minority communities, Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder and president of STEM NOLA, told a congressional briefing that children must be exposed to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education at an early age and K-12 teachers need better preparation to be more effective. Dr. Mackie also asserted that parents and communities must prioritize STEM education because it will fuel quality jobs for their children – today and in the future.
New Orleans, LANew Pittsburgh Courier

New Orleans mayor creates ‘Office of Gun Violence Prevention’

LATOYA CANTRELL, mayor of New Orleans. As gun violence has been rising in many urban cities across the country since the COVID-19 pandemic, New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the creation of the “Office of Gun Violence Prevention.”. “Establishing this office is part of our commitment to a holistic long-term...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana to receive $3B through federal American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s share of state aid made available through the federal American Rescue Plan will be $3.011 billion, less than the estimated $3.2 billion state officials had expected, according to a Senate committee discussion Monday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he wasn’t sure of the final...
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Children’s Hospital Appoints Nobel Nominee

NEW ORLEANS – In July, Dr. Mark Kline will assume the role of physician-in-chief at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “Dr. Kline’s expert leadership, together with the excellent pedigree of our academic partners, will allow Children’s to innovate care delivery while training our next generation of pediatricians,” said John R. Nickens IV, Children’s Hospital president and CEO, in a press release. “Over the last several years, Children’s has recruited administrative and physician leaders trained in some of the top pediatric programs across the country to join our mission. Combining the new perspectives of these extraordinary leaders with the strong, energized collection of LSU and Tulane pediatric experts has created a dynamic and distinct group of professionals ready to tackle the health challenges our kids and communities are facing.”
Louisiana Statetrumbulltimes.com

Anti-coronavirus vaccine measures moving in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would prohibit state and local government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 under a bill that started advancing Monday in the state House. Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston, of...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
New Orleans, Louisiana

Last Chance to Register for Junior Civic Leadership Academy

NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Neighborhood Engagement Office, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Youth and Families, would like to invite all youth to participate in this year's Junior Civic Leadership Academy (JCLA). This engaging 8-week program, initiated by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, will provide youth with an in-depth look at City government. The program includes hands-on demonstrations and presentations that gives participants an insider's view of how the City of New Orleans operates. With this knowledge, students will be better equipped to engage their communities and help improve residents’ quality of life.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
New Orleans, Louisiana

MAYOR CANTRELL CELEBRATES RE-LAUNCH OF SOLAR FOR ALL NOLA PROGRAM REDUCING ENERGY COSTS FOR RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES

NEW ORLEANS — Since the City of New Orleans introduced the Solar for All NOLA program one year ago, 450 more New Orleans homeowners and businesses are now enjoying the benefits of solar energy. Solar for All NOLA is a clean-energy initiative available to all New Orleans homeowners and small businesses through the financial and resiliency benefits of rooftop solar. Solar for All NOLA supports Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s commitment to reduce energy costs for lower-income families and those on fixed incomes, while creating quality jobs and making our city more climate resilient. Solar was the fastest-growing source of new jobs in the U.S. before the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to play an important role in the recovery of New Orleans’ economy.