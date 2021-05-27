JBS Exits NCBA

JBS, the world's largest meat packer with U.S. headquarters in Greeley, has suspended its membership in the National Cattlemen's Beef Association as the group takes a harder line on concerns about market consolidation, according to reporting by Politico. NCBA recently joined with an unusually broad range of farm and cattle producer groups to call for more transparency in the market and ask the Department of Justice to publicly conclude its ongoing antitrust investigation. Producers say they are being squeezed with unfairly low cattle prices while consumers are paying near-record prices for burgers and steaks, and the Biden administration is under pressure to include agriculture in a broader antitrust crackdown. Cameron Bruett, a spokesperson for JBS, said the company "suspended" its membership in NCBA a year ago as part of an internal review about the "benefit and effectiveness of our trade association investments."