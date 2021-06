An Upper Macungie Township distribution and fulfillment center once again has plans to hire 200 more warehouse workers, with pay starting at $23 hourly. Wisconsin-based Uline is hosting a hiring event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its facility, 700 Uline Way. Job seekers must register online here and follow guidelines set forth by state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.