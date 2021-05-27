Checking out plastic surgeons on Instagram? Your perception may be biased
Newswise — May 27, 2021 – Social media sites – especially Instagram – have revolutionized the way plastic surgeons market their practice. These platforms allow surgeons to post testimonials, educational videos, and before-and-after photos. This information can help to guide patients in making decisions about whether to undergo cosmetic surgery and which plastic surgeon to choose, based on factors like the surgeon's experience and results achieved.www.newswise.com