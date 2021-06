Awareness and cash are on the table as inclusive-minded craft breweries roll out beers celebrating Pride Month in a diversity of styles from nano IPA to Belgian white. The best known is Muskoka’s Born this Way, a nano (aka low-alcohol) IPA sold through the LCBO. The colour of honey, Born this Way is a light 3.8 per cent alcohol brewed with Citra, Galaxy and Azacca hops for a bright mango, peach and passion fruit flavour. The recipe remains the same as when it was launched in 2020. Last year, despite the pandemic, Born This Way sales raised $9,200 for the Get REAL Movement. This year, the goal is $22,000 for such things as inclusivity and anti-racism workshops and leadership training for 2SLBHTQ+ and Black youth.