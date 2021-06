The Grundy Center man charged with murdering Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith during a standoff has waived his right to a speedy trial, according to KWWL. Michael Lang appeared before Judge Joel Dalrymple in a brief pretrial conference Wednesday. Lang’s trial date has not been set now that it does not need to be held within the 90 days since he was charged. Lang’s defense team is expected to ask Judge Dalrymple for a change of venue, prosecutors say they will fight that motion if it is requested. Dalrymple noted that similar cases in Grundy County have been moved to Buchanan County on occasion but that would not happen considering Smith was from Independence. Lang’s attorneys also argued they should be allowed unrestricted access to their client after the presence of sheriff’s deputies, who were there for safety reasons, brought up concerns of confidentiality. Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said not having deputies there would put the attorneys and the jail as a whole at risk.