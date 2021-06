Voters in several parts of Latah County have decisions to make during Tuesday’s special election. The North Latah Highway District has a commissioner race to be decided between Richard Hansen and Tim McKinney. Bethany Lynn Davis and write-in candidates Richard Hooker and Katie Swant are running for 2 positions on the Princeton-Hampton Sewer District Board. The Whitepine School District in Deary has an 880,000 one-year replacement maintenance and operations levy on the ballot.