Minorities

Twitch introduces more than 350 new streamer tags, including Vtuber, transgender, queer

By Cass Marshall
Polygon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitch has implemented over 350 new tags for streamers, allowing them to categorize themselves by “gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ability, mental health, and more,” the company announced Thursday. Some of these tags, which were implemented on May 26, include transgender, Vtuber, genderqueer, and visible disability. These tags are an optional tool that allows a streamer to classify themselves into a particular community.

