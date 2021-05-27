Twitch introduces more than 350 new streamer tags, including Vtuber, transgender, queer

Black LGBTQ people face an increased risk of violence and harassment. A new app hopes to help change that. David Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition, said Black queer and trans people have to worry about things “most people take for granted and don't have to think about, like whether or not a barber or beautician is going to say something that might be homophobic, or you're going to be denied access to a cake because a baker is going to hide their hate behind religion,” he said.