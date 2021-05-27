Twitch introduces more than 350 new streamer tags, including Vtuber, transgender, queer
Twitch has implemented over 350 new tags for streamers, allowing them to categorize themselves by “gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ability, mental health, and more,” the company announced Thursday. Some of these tags, which were implemented on May 26, include transgender, Vtuber, genderqueer, and visible disability. These tags are an optional tool that allows a streamer to classify themselves into a particular community.www.polygon.com