Whitman County, WA

Whitman County's mask policy remains in place

By Garth Meyers
wcgazette.com
 13 days ago

COLFAX — Discussions among Whitman County commissioners continue whether they will change the mask policy for county buildings and how to do it. Masks are required for people visiting and working in county buildings. Changing the policy has yet to be determined as commissioners explore various elements. One issue discussed...

www.wcgazette.com
Whitman County, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
Whitman County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Colfax, WA
County
Whitman County, WA
#Cdc#The Mask#Public Policy#Public Employees#Cdc#Hipaa#Labor And Industries#Masks#County Buildings#Public Transportation#Commissioner Art Swannack#Vaccinated Employees#State Restrictions#Commissioner Tom Handy#Review#Art#Vaccination Statistics
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Public Health
