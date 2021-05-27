Neighborhood Engagement Community Office Hours Continue

NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Neighborhood Engagement Office today announced the continuing of Community Office Hours (COH) throughout the summer. Staying engaged with residents and addressing concerns and questions is our main priority.

Please remember that due to COVID-19, Community Office Hours are by appointment only. Residents can meet with their neighborhood liaison in-person or by virtual appointment. To make an appointment in your district and for new locations, please visit www.nola.gov/coh or call 504-658-4933.

The Neighborhood Engagement Office would like to thank the following departments that graciously sent a representative to meet with residents virtually to further address their needs, in addition to the libraries and recreational centers that hosted us from January to May:

RoadworkNOLA

Department of Sanitation

Department of Public Works

Department of Safety and Permits

Department of Parks and Parkways

Mid-City Library

Milne Rec Center

Tremé Rec Center

Department of Code Enforcement

Rosa F. Keller Library and Community Center

As always, NEO looks forward to seeing and connecting with you in the community!

# # #

About the Office of Neighborhood Engagement

The Mayor’s Neighborhood Engagement Office is the City’s permanent mechanism for public participation in government decision-making. We create opportunities for dialogue, information sharing, partnership, and action between City government and neighborhood residents and leaders.