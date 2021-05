Metroidvania is a sub-genre with elements from both the Metroid and Castlevania series. Get the best ones for Android here!. Metroidvania is a fun genre. It’s a subgenre of the action-adventure genre. Games in this genre commonly have elements of either the popular Metroid series or Castlevania series (often both). The genre has a bit of a cult following on mobile. There are also a surprising number of Metroidvania (or at least games with Metroidvania elements) on mobile as well. Since mobile games like to smash multiple genres together, there aren’t many good examples of pure Metroidvania. Still, there are some truly great games here. Here are the best Metroidvania games for Android!