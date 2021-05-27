‘Far Cry 6’ Gets a Teaser Ahead of Tomorrow’s Gameplay Reveal

Earlier today, Ubisoft revealed the Far Cry 6: Worldwide Gameplay Trailer which highlighted a lot of features of the upcoming game. From beloved characters to customizable backpacks and weapons, there will be something for everyone to love in the new first person shooter being developed by Ubisoft Toronto and other game developers as well. The game was originally slated to be released in February 2021, but unfortunately, the game was postponed due to Covid-19 related delays. Now, players can rest assured that the game will be coming later this year. In addition to the gameplay trailer, later in the day, Ubisoft also announced that the release date for the game will be October 7, 2021 for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, Ps5, Amazon Luna, and Stadia.