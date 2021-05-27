newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Far Cry 6’ Gets a Teaser Ahead of Tomorrow’s Gameplay Reveal

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has released a new Far Cry 6 teaser to announce a worldwide gameplay reveal is happening tomorrow, May 28. The teaser shows Giancarlo Esposito as “El Presidente” Antón Castillo, the dictator player’s will need to take down in the next chapter of the Far Cry franchise. The teaser shows...

collider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Far Cry#El Presidente#Dentist Dr#Payday 2#Mandalorian#Xbox One#Google Stadia#Better Call Saul#Reveal#Xbox Series X S#Villains#Stand#Microsoft Windows#El Presidente#Headlines#Castillo Talks#Noise#Progress#Mid 2021#Latin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Google
Related
ComicsAnime News Network

The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in a Different World as an Aristocrat TV Anime's Teaser Reveals Delay to October

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Rui Tsukiyo and Reia's The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in a Different World as an Aristocrat (Sekai Saikō no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei Suru) light novels began streaming a teaser trailer for the anime on Friday. The trailer reveals the anime's new October premiere date (the anime was previously slated for July), which the website as explains as due to "various circumstances."
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Far Cry 6 Leak Reveals Brand New ‘Lions of Yara’ Statue

Far Cry 6 still doesn’t have a release date, but the game will supposedly launch before April 2022. A new leak has given a glimpse at an official statue. While Ubisoft hasn’t shared an official update on the release date of Far Cry 6, we might not be far off from getting an announcement as there is a new trailer dropping for the game on May 28. This is according to a leak on reddit which comes from a new account.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Teaser Trailer Takes us to Iraq, Gameplay Reveal Soon

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, the latest chapter in developer Supermassive Games and publisher Bandai Namco’s horror story franchise, has received a teaser trailer showcasing its setting and elusive foe. House of Ashes will take players into dark underground corridors in Iraq, and while the teaser trailer isn’t too meaty, Bandai Namco and Supermassive promise to show an in-depth look at gameplay come Thursday, May 27 at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT.
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Far Cry 6 Gameplay Premiere Coming Friday

Far Cry 6 is Ubisoft’s biggest title of 2021 and after a prior delay, Ubisoft is finally ready to pull the curtain back. Ubisoft will show us the first look at Far Cry 6 gameplay this Friday, May 28th, at 9:30am PST / 12:30pm EST / 6:30pm CEST.
Technologygametyrant.com

Prepare For BIOMUTANT's Release Tomorrow With These Next-Gen Gameplay Videos

Tomorrow is the big day for those who have been following the development of Experiment 101’s upcoming title, Biomutant. With THQ Nordic set to release the game on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, they wanted to show off what the game looks like when played on both of the next-gen consoles as well. Plus, this gives everybody a final reminder and opportunity to pre-order the game before release. You can check out the rewards for pre-ordering from our breakdown last week.
Video GamesIGN

Far Cry 6 - Livestream Teaser

Watch the teaser for the upcoming Far Cry 6 Livestream event announcing the worldwide gameplay reveal for the game. The Far Cry 6 Livestream event is slated for May 28, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. PT.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

A Far Cry 6 guerrilla revolution gameplay reveal is coming this Friday

There's not a whole lot we know about Far Cry 6 other than that we shouldn't be a far cry from a launch date. Ubisoft's next first-person, open-world action campaign is expected to launch sometime this year. We may find out exactly when before the week is out. Ubi have announced that they'll be showing off some proper Far Cry 6 play this Friday.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Far Cry 6 footage sneaks out ahead of tonight’s reveal

Ubisoft's tradition having a big announcement being leaked ahead of time has been celebrated by Far Cry 6 today. While we’ve been waiting on tonight’s reveal stream, the basic elements of what they were going to show popped up on YouTube earlier before suffering from the inevitable copyright strike. I managed to watch it before it was taken down. Fair warning: the rest of this post is absolutely heaving with spoilers.
Video Gamesvgr.com

The First Look at Far Cry 6 Gameplay is Coming This Week

More than six months ago, Ubisoft announced a major delay to the release date of Far Cry 6. Originally due to launch on the 18th of February, the game was pushed back to the latter half of 2021. A firm release date still has yet to be announced. However, Ubisoft has now announced that the first Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal will be taking place in just a few days’ time.
Video GamesNeowin

Far Cry 6's first gameplay showcase set for May 28

Ubisoft has been quiet about Far Cry 6 for quite some time now since the game's launch date was pushed back in the company's latest round of delays. The lull is finally ending though, as the first gameplay showcase of the first-person action game will be unveiled on May 28 at 9:30 AM PDT / 6:30 PM CEST on Ubisoft's YouTube channel.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Ubisoft Reveals Far Cry 6: Worldwide Gameplay Trailer

Earlier today, Ubisoft revealed the Far Cry 6: Worldwide Gameplay Trailer which highlighted a lot of features of the upcoming game. From beloved characters to customizable backpacks and weapons, there will be something for everyone to love in the new first person shooter being developed by Ubisoft Toronto and other game developers as well. The game was originally slated to be released in February 2021, but unfortunately, the game was postponed due to Covid-19 related delays. Now, players can rest assured that the game will be coming later this year. In addition to the gameplay trailer, later in the day, Ubisoft also announced that the release date for the game will be October 7, 2021 for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, Ps5, Amazon Luna, and Stadia.
Video GamesGamespot

9 Minutes Of New Far Cry 6 Gameplay

In this slice of Far Cry 6 gameplay we get to see a little of what we can expect when the game releases later in 2021. Highlights of course being good wee pals of the scaly and furry variety.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal gives first look at weapons, combat, and more

Far Cry 6 was revealed last year at one of Ubisoft’s online events; however, we really haven’t seen much of the game in action. That all changed today as the developers pulled back the curtain and gave the world its first look at Far Cry 6’s gameplay. Of course, it was mostly short clips of action and lots of people talking, but it did provide some intriguing details for series fans. Plus, the whole thing ended with the reveal that the game is coming on October 7.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Far Cry 6 Story and Gameplay Detailed

Finally we have been given a more detailed look at the upcoming Ubisoft game Far Cry 6. While the gameplay trailer only revealed a tiny amount of what fans can expect, it should still be enough to get them excited. The game is set on the Caribbean island of Yara,...
Video Gamesvitalthrills.com

Far Cry 6 Gameplay and Character Trailers

Ubisoft today revealed new Far Cry 6 gameplay and more information on the characters in the anticipated game, releasing on October 7, 2021 (pre-order at Amazon). You can watch the new Far Cry 6 gameplay and character trailers using the players below!. The game will be available for the Xbox...
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Far Cry 6: Watch the first Gameplay Video revealed in today’s Livestream!

We’ve finally had a glimpse of gameplay footage for Far Cry 6. We’ve been a big fan of Giancarlo Esposito’s acting here, playing the role of the charismatic dictator Anton Castillo. However, a video game’s got to show its gameplay leading up to its release. Thankfully, Ubisoft fully realizes that Giancarlo can’t carry the game’s marketing on his shoulders forever. Hence, the Far Cry 6 Worldwide Gameplay Reveal, which you can watch below.