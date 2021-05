One of the most visible functions of Chambers of Commerce across the nation is the hosting of ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new businesses, retail outlets, manufacturers and other institutions that locate or expand their presence within a community. Although the tradition of cutting the ribbon has been a component of European weddings for centuries, the first ceremony to be held in the United States for the purpose of introducing a new business occurred in Union Parish, Louisiana in 1898 to celebrate the inauguration of new railroad service to that city.