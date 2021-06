PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Washington State Fair has added five more concerts to its 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Joining the ticket this summer are Roger Daltrey, Founding member/singer of The Who; Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus, pop acts boasting 1.5 billion cumulative streams; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians; Sublime with Rome, reggae rock crowd pleasers armed with a new album; and Lee Brice, a country music star with eight #1 singles.