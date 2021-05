A Bunker man was arrested April 29 in Phelps County in connection to a dozen felonies filed against him in Dent County. Austin L. Hill, 26, was taken into custody on a Dent County warrant charging him with five felony counts of first-degree property damage and one misdemeanor count of second-degree property damage as well as on a felony probation and parole warrant. Following his April 29 arrest, Hill was charged with additional offenses of three counts of stealing - motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, two counts of first-degree property damage, one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of resisting arrest for a felony.