Colfax, WA

American Legion donates flags

By Whitman County Gazette
wcgazette.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLFAX - The Colfax American Legion Todd-French Post 41 donated 78 U.S. flags to the city to be displayed on Main Street lamp posts for Memorial Day weekend. Seventy flags are 3 x 5 feet and eight are 5 x 8. The eight are to go up on two flag poles donated by the Legion to McDonald Park, one pole each at the baseball and softball fields.

