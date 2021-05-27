Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UniQure moves Huntington's gene therapy to next phase of key trial

By Jonathan Gardner
biopharmadive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniQure can begin treating patients with the highest dose of its experimental Huntington's disease gene therapy, announcing Thursday that clinical trial monitors found no safety concerns after reviewing data from the first 10 participants who received lower doses. The safety panel's go-ahead clears the way for the Massachusetts-based company to...

www.biopharmadive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Therapy#Clinical Development#Preclinical Development#Drug Treatment#Ionis Pharmaceutical#Wave Life Sciences#Stifel#Wve 120101#Wve 120102#Huntingtin#Svb Leerink#Voyager Therapeutics#Huntington#Gene Therapy Developers#Clinical Trial Monitors#Disease Progression#Neurological Diseases#Adeno Associated Viruses#Drug Development#Artificial Microrna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Economy
Related
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

uniQure (QURE) Announces Positive Recommendation to Advance Phase I/II Clinical Trial of AMT-130 for the Treatment of Huntington's Disease

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) overseeing the Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington's disease has met and reviewed safety data for the fully enrolled first cohort of ten patients. This data set included nine-month safety data from the first two enrolled patients, six-month safety data from the next two enrolled patients, and 30-day safety data on remaining six patients in the trial. The DSMB recommended continued dosing in the study, and uniQure will now begin to enroll patients in the higher-dose cohort of the trial. The Phase I/II study is a double-blind, randomized clinical trial being conducted in the United States. To date, six patients have been treated with AMT-130, and four patients received the imitation surgery.
Switzerlandbiospace.com

Gene Therapy Continues Edging into the Mainstream

Gene therapy is still very much cutting-edge, but companies are slowly making progress, with the potential to cure previously untreatable and incurable genetic diseases. Here’s some recent news in the space. Sarepta’s DMD Gene Therapy Shows Robust Expression. Sarepta Therapeutics announced positive 12-week expression and safety data from the first...
CancerPosted by
Benzinga

VBL Therapeutics Stock Jumps on Adding PFS as Second Independent Primary Endpoint in Ovarian Cancer Gene Therapy Trial

VBL Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) has amended the primary endpoint in the OVAL Phase 3 registration-enabling study of VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec) gene therapy for ovarian cancer. Following discussion with the FDA, the clinical trial amendment includes a second, separate primary endpoint, of progression-free survival (PFS), in addition to the original...
Healthclinicaltrialsarena.com

Lilly’s Olumiant lowers pain in Phase III rheumatoid arthritis trial

Eli Lilly and Company has reported post-hoc analyses data from the Phase III RA-BEAM study that showed Olumiant 4mg (baricitinib) lowered pain and duration of morning joint stiffness in moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients. Discovered by Incyte and licenced to Lilly, Olumiant is an oral Janus kinase (JAK)...
Diseases & Treatmentsophthalmologytimes.com

Retinal gene therapy clinical trials are addressing disease at core

Investigators are conducting retinal gene therapy trials that offer potential new treatments for inherited causes of vision loss. This article was reviewed by Dr Isabelle Audo. Research into gene therapy has increased exponentially in recent years and several gene therapy clinical trials for retinal diseases are open, enrolling or have...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Gilead (GILD) Announces Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Earning Priority Review Designation

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. -- Findings Support Recent Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Tecartus Accepted for Priority Review by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) -- -- If Approved, Tecartus Would Be the First and Only CAR T-Cell Therapy...
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

Optogenetic gene therapy restores vision in 11 RP patients

Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc. expects to advance the therapy by launching a late-stage Phase 2b trial this summer with gene therapy that delivers multi-characteristic opsin to retinal cells. Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc. today announced that vision improvements for all evaluated advanced retinitis pigmentosa (RP) patients persisted through one year following a single...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Virios Therapeutics Presents Phase 2a Fibromyalgia Trial Data On Efficacy Analyses Of Key Secondary Endpoints At The EULAR European Congress Of Rheumatology

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with virally triggered or maintained immune responses, announced today that clinical data from its Phase 2a trial of IMC-1 in fibromyalgia ("FM") is featured in a poster presentation (poster POS0017) at the annual EULAR European Congress of Rheumatology, a renowned forum for interaction between medical doctors, scientists, people with arthritis/rheumatism, health professionals and representatives of the pharmaceutical industry worldwide, which is being held virtually June 2 - 5, 2021. The company's poster has been selected to be highlighted in a guided tour entitled "Epidemiology and treatment of pain in Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Disorders."
Diseases & Treatmentsnjtoday.net

Breakthrough gene therapies in sight

Patients with genetic lysosomal storage diseases – particularly children – are living longer because of better treatments. But with promising advances and longer lives comes complications, the loss of eyesight as these rare diseases take their toll over time. Lysosomal storage diseases are inherited metabolic diseases that are characterized by...
Medical & Biotechclinicaltrialsarena.com

CStone’s sugemalimab meets primary goal in Phase III NSCLC trial

CStone Pharmaceuticals has reported that its sugemalimab met the primary goal of improving progression-free survival (PFS) in a Phase III GEMSTONE-301 clinical study conducted on patients with stage III non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Sugemalimab is an investigational anti-programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody. It mimics the natural G-type...
Cleveland, OHclevelandclinic.org

Cleveland Clinic Trial to Test Gene Therapy as Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease

Content is property of Cleveland Clinic and for news media use only. Cleveland Clinic researchers are enrolling patients in a clinical trial that aims to work toward a cure for sickle cell disease, by changing the patient’s genetics. Sickle cell disease, a genetic blood disorder, is a painful and debilitating condition for which there are few approved therapies.
Medical & Biotechodwyerpr.com

The Future for Cell & Gene Therapy Communications

"The cell therapy space today is at the leading edge of medicine, so it is similar to where the biotech industry was 25-30 years ago.”. When Kerry Beth Daly, head of communications, Atara Biotherapetuics, made that comparison while on a panel I moderated at the Fierce Pharma and PR Communications Summit, it inspired ideas about how Health PR pros can navigate the issues of communicating complex science.
Diseases & Treatmentsthebrighterside.news

A new type of gene-based therapy partially restored a blind man’s vision

A new type of gene therapy that rewires nerve cells in the eye has given a blind man some limited vision. The 58-year-old man has a genetic disease called retinitis pigmentosa, which causes light-gathering cells in the retina to die. Before the treatment, known as optogenetic therapy, the man could detect some light but couldn’t see motion or pick out objects. Now he can see and count objects and even reported being able to see the white stripes of a pedestrian crosswalk, researchers report May 24 in Nature Medicine. His vision is still limited and requires him to wear special goggles that send pulses of light to the treated eye.
Healthclinicaltrialsarena.com

LoA Update: Shanghai Bioray Laboratory’s gene therapy BCMA-UCART for multiple myeloma plunges 12 points in FDA regulatory potential following updated Phase I completion date

As of 17 May, the Likelihood of Approval (LoA) for Shanghai Bioray Laboratory’s gene therapy BCMA-UCART for relapsed multiple myeloma (MM) dropped 12 points, according to GlobalData’s LoA data. This is the result of a delay in the study’s estimated primary completion date from November 2020 to March 2022, according to a 7 March update to ClinicalTrials.gov.
Healthcancerletter.com

Truseltiq receives FDA accelerated approval for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma

Truseltiq (Infigratinib) a kinase inhibitor for adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 fusion or other rearrangement as detected by an FDA-approved test. Truseltiq is sponsored by BridgeBio Pharma/QED Therapeutics and Helsinn Group. FDA also approved FoundationOne CDx (Foundation Medicine...
Medical & Biotechcontagionlive.com

Merck’s V114 Pneumococcal Vaccine Shows Promise in Pediatric Phase 3 Trials

Merck moved closer to offering its pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for use in pediatric populations with the recent announcement of positive topline results in 2 phase 3 pediatric clinical trials. Merck’s investigational 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, V114, showed promised in 2 Phase 3 pediatric clinical trials, the company recently announced. The...
Cancerpatientpower.info

Will Imetelstat Improve Survival in Refractory Myelofibrosis?

Myelofibrosis Trial Kicks Off for Patients With Refractory Disease. Patients with refractory myelofibrosis may have a new treatment option on the horizon. The phase 3 IMpactMF trial has administered its first dose of GRN163L (Imetelstat) in a study that aims to show overall survival benefits with the novel agent versus the best available therapy (BAT).