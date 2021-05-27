UniQure moves Huntington's gene therapy to next phase of key trial

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) overseeing the Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington's disease has met and reviewed safety data for the fully enrolled first cohort of ten patients. This data set included nine-month safety data from the first two enrolled patients, six-month safety data from the next two enrolled patients, and 30-day safety data on remaining six patients in the trial. The DSMB recommended continued dosing in the study, and uniQure will now begin to enroll patients in the higher-dose cohort of the trial. The Phase I/II study is a double-blind, randomized clinical trial being conducted in the United States. To date, six patients have been treated with AMT-130, and four patients received the imitation surgery.