If you want World of Warcraft to be a better game, don’t be a jerk

The start of the year 2021 has been relatively quiet in terms of new game releases which is something of a regular occurrence during winter. However, things appear to be taking a different turn, thanks to the arrival of spring and a few major video game releases. The next-gen consoles might be the rave of the moment, however, the old consoles aren’t being left out of the picture, and can boast the ability to play some of April’s exciting releases. Whether you play on PC, or Nintendo Switch there’s a new game coming every month for you, and that has gotten even the laziest gamer like me very hyped.