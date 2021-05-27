Cancel
Video Games

If you want World of Warcraft to be a better game, don’t be a jerk

By Matthew Rossi
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s often tempting to forget that MMOs are full of other people. That Draenei riding around on a store mount? That’s a person. That Night Elf who used a paid character boost so they could be level 58 for Burning Crusade Classic? That’s also a person. The Horde Rogue you just stomped into the dirt in the Blasted Lands? The Alliance Paladin who’s been trying to kill the Wyvern Master in the Crossroads? These are all people.

