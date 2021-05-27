Troye Sivan and Tate McRae on their deepfake music video

You have a playlist for everything — from working out to driving to relaxing. So why not have one for Pride Month, too? Our playlist contains 47 fun, upbeat songs you'll want to play on loop all month long. From the latest TikTok hits to deeper tracks that might not have gotten stuck in your head yet, this selection is the perfect background music for any kind of celebration. We've tracked down all the top artists with the best LGBTQ+ anthems, like Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, and more. So queue it up, crank the volume, and get ready to dance, because this Pride Month, we have your set list covered!