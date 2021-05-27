Cancel
Troye Sivan and Tate McRae on their deepfake music video

Cover picture for the articleThe internet has some really scary shit on it, but we think our fear of it piqued last year when everybody started using technology to make Greta Thunberg do TikTok dances. It’s called deepfaking, and while it’s the next big threat to fake news online, it also makes for some pretty nuts music video-making when used ethically. Case in point: the brand new visuals for Troye Sivan, Tate McRae and Regard’s summer bop “You”, which you’re obliged to listen to eight times in a row every time you click play.

