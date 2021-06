One of the Shudder original horror movies headed our way this summer is the Russian creature feature Superdeep, which finds fresh horrors deep underground on June 17. In the film, directed by Arseniy Sukhin, “The Kola Superdeep borehole is the largest Russian secret facility. In 1984, at the depth of more than 7 miles below the surface, unexplained sounds were recorded, resembling the screams and moans of numerous people. Since these events, the object has been closed. A small research team of scientists and military personnel go down below the surface to find the secret hidden these many decades.